What's on TV for Wednesday, Dec. 22

The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors air tonight! BYU is taking on South Florida in a Diamond Head Classic quarterfinal and Emily in Paris is returning for season 2 on Netflix!

Top Picks Tonight

The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors air tonight, recognizing multiple individuals for their artistic contributions

Emily in Paris season 2 launches on Netflix

A Christmas singalong with some fan-favorite contestants on The Masked Singer

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

David Letterman hosts the 44th annual celebration in Washington, D.C., honoring operatic bass-baritone Justino Díaz; Motown founder, songwriter, producer, and director Berry Gordy; Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels; stage and movie icon Bette Midler; and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris is back for season 2. More fun. More fashion. More faux pas. As Emily finds her footing in Paris, the fallout from a night of passion could send her stumbling into trouble.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

The Masked Singer

Tonight on The Masked Singer, fan-favorite contestants get into the holiday spirit with a Christmas Singalong! This two-hour special features never-before-seen holiday performances.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

College Basketball

Tonight, BYU is taking on South Florida in a Diamond Head Classic quarterfinal in Honolulu. The game is being played from Stan Sheriff Center.

Watch at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

Tonight, NBC is airing the recent remake of The Grinch from 2018. The Grinch attempts to undermine the annual Christmas celebration at Whoville with the help of his loyal dog and reindeer. Disguised as Santa Claus he tries to steal all the presents.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.