What's on TV for Wednesday, Dec. 22
By Emily Price published
The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors air tonight, plus the debut of 'Emily in Paris' season 2 and a special Christmas episode of 'The Masked Singer.'
Top Picks Tonight
- The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors air tonight, recognizing multiple individuals for their artistic contributions
- Emily in Paris season 2 launches on Netflix
- A Christmas singalong with some fan-favorite contestants on The Masked Singer
The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
David Letterman hosts the 44th annual celebration in Washington, D.C., honoring operatic bass-baritone Justino Díaz; Motown founder, songwriter, producer, and director Berry Gordy; Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels; stage and movie icon Bette Midler; and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell.
Watch at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.
Emily in Paris
Emily in Paris is back for season 2. More fun. More fashion. More faux pas. As Emily finds her footing in Paris, the fallout from a night of passion could send her stumbling into trouble.
Watch anytime on Netflix.
The Masked Singer
Tonight on The Masked Singer, fan-favorite contestants get into the holiday spirit with a Christmas Singalong! This two-hour special features never-before-seen holiday performances.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.
College Basketball
Tonight, BYU is taking on South Florida in a Diamond Head Classic quarterfinal in Honolulu. The game is being played from Stan Sheriff Center.
Watch at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Tonight, NBC is airing the recent remake of The Grinch from 2018. The Grinch attempts to undermine the annual Christmas celebration at Whoville with the help of his loyal dog and reindeer. Disguised as Santa Claus he tries to steal all the presents.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
