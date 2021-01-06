What's on TV for Wednesday, January 6

Instead of The Masked Singer and Dancing With the Stars, 2021 has brought us a mashup of the two: The Masked Dancer. Episode two of that airs tonight. There are also new episodes of Guy’s Grocery Games, Married at First Sight, and Chicago P.D. all on this evening.

The Masked Dancer

First we had The Masked Singer and now we have The Masked Dancer. If you missed the first episode you can still catch up on the action with episode two tonight. Tonight the final group of five characters dace their way into the competition.

Watch tonight at 8pm EST on FOX

Guy's Grocery Games

Tonight Guy and Hunter turn three of the judges for Guy’s Grocery Games into competitors. The COVID-friendly episodes has chefs preparing meals in their own kitchens. Tonight Guy sends each one a box of ingredients for a lumberjack breakfast and a grocery list of extra items to shop for in their own cupboards.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network

Married at First Sight

Season 11 of Married at First Sight is set to officially kick off next week. Tonight Kevin Frazier hosts a panel of insider experts for an exclusive first look at the epic upcoming season. We’ll get to meet the five couples that are about to get married as well as see some moments from the selection process.

Watch at 8pm EST on Lifetime

Chicago P.D.

Tonight on a new episode of Chicago P.D. Ruzek and Burgess discover a child walking alone in the middle of the street and when they take her home, they discover her entire family has been murdered.

Watch at 10pm EST on NBC

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Tonight on Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, Amanda Peet continues her winning streak for the charity Big Sunday, Zachary Quinto plays for The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and Karamo Brown takes his shot at the million for the Hollywood Food Coalition.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

Surviving Death

From director and executive producer, Ricki Stern (Reversing Roe, Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work), and based on best-selling author and journalist Leslie Kean’s book, Surviving Death is an in-depth investigative series exploring the possibility of an afterlife. Over six episodes, Surviving Death explores questions that have been contemplated throughout time: What does it mean to die, and is death the end of our existence? Weaving together innovative new research with firsthand accounts from those who’ve been close to—and even experienced—death, the series takes viewers on an extraordinary journey into a world beyond human existence as we know it.

Watch anytime on Netflix