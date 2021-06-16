What's on TV for Wednesday, June 16

It's the final audition round of the season tonight on Masterchef! The 202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials continue tonight with the swimming finals in women's 200m and 1500m freestyle, and when Reddington takes Liz to the mysterious epicenter of his empire, their shared past reveals itself and long-buried secrets are divulged on a new episode of The Blacklist.

202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials

The 202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials continue tonight with the swimming finals in women's 200m and 1500m freestyle, and 200m individual medley; and men's 200m fly on Day 4 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Masterchef

It's the final audition round of the season tonight on Masterchef and only five of the 15 white aprons remain unclaimed for the season. The undeniable queen of Southern cuisine, Paula Deen makes an appearance on this week's show.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

The Blacklist

Tonight on The Blacklist, when Reddington takes Liz to the mysterious epicenter of his empire, their shared past reveals itself and long-buried secrets are divulged.

Watch at 10pm EDT on NBC

Crime Scene Kitchen

Tonight on a new episode of Crime Scene Kitchen, The bakers head back into the kitchen to take on a new delicious challenge. The best dessert detectives will continue on in the competition and the duo that falls short will head home.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

The Bold Type

Tonight on a new episode of The Bold Type, Jane, Kat and Sutton, all overwhelmed with monumental work decisions, seek clarity in an unorthodox way.

Watch at 10pm EDT on Freeform

Penguin Town

In a picturesque South African town, an eclectic group of endangered penguins flock together to find mates, raise a family and mix with the locals.

Watch anytime on Netflix