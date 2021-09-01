What's on TV for Wednesday, September 1

Tonight UAB is taking on Jacksonville State in some college football. Four legendary chefs grace the Masterchef kitchen for a one-of-a-kind Chef's Table team challenge on a new episode of Masterchef, and Murphy starts to spin out on a new episode of In the Dark.



Paralympics 2020

Tonight the Paralympics continue with coverage of track & field, road cycling, wheelchair tennis and table tennis.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC Sports

Tonight UAB is taking on Jacksonville State in some college football. Tonight's game is being played from Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

Watch at 7:30pm EDT on ESPN

Masterchef

Tonight on Masterchef, four legendary chefs grace the Masterchef kitchen for a one-of-a-kind Chef's Table team challenge that pits boys against girls.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

In the Dark

Tonight on a new episode of In the Dark, when Murphy starts to spin out, Felix takes matters into his own hands.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Riverdale

Tonight on Riverdale, Cheryl enlists the help of Archie, Kevin, Fangs and Reggie after she learns there is palladium underneath her maple groves.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

The Chi

Tonight on a new episode of The Chi, Brandon gets an opportunity. Emmett takes on responsibility.

Watch at 10pm EDT on BET