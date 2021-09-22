What's on TV for Wednesday, September 22

A new season of The Masked Singer kicks off tonight! Will Halstead helps Goodwin with a secret investigation on the season opener of Chicago Med, and Murphy and Trey make a desperate move on In the Dark.



The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer is back! Tonight is night 1 of a special two-night premiere event with a total of three jaw-dropping unmaskings.

Chicago Med

In the season opener of Chicago Med, Will Halstead helps Goodwin with a secret investigation; twins insist on being identical inside and out; and Stevie and Dylan treat a young patient with sickle cell anemia.

In the Dark

Tonight on a new episode of In the Dark, with the walls closing in, Murphy and Trey make a desperate move.

Chicago Fire

Tonight on the season premiere of Chicago Fire, Firehouse 51 deals with the aftermath of the capsized boat rescue. Gallo, Ritter and Violet discuss plans for a side gig.

Chicago Party Aunt

Chicago partier Diane is a beef-sandwich-chomping Bears fan with a talent for avoiding adulthood. But she has a soft spot for her nerdy nephew.

Riverdale

Tonight on a new episode of Riverdale, after learning that a friend has gone missing, Tabitha enlists help from Jughead and Betty to investigate the disappearance.

Dear White People: Volume 4

Reunited amid a pandemic, future Sam and Lionel look back on their epic final year together at Winchester — which plays out as a '90s musical.

