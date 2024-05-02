Wheel of Time showrunner teases 'bananas' season 3 premiere

The Wheel of Time season 3 showrunner Rafe Judkins has just made a huge claim about the show's opening. From the sounds of things, we're in for a truly exciting start when the Prime Video show returns

Speaking at a Deadline event, Judkins teased that the season 3 premiere features an "absolutely bananas" opening 15 minutes that are sure to keep fantasy fans glued to their screens from the off.

"The first 15 minutes of season 3 is one of the most bonkers set pieces I've ever seen on television", Judkins said. "I was just watching it this week and it is absolutely bananas what our team pulled oof... just a bunch of women in their 40s and 50s shredding each other, and it is wonderful to behold."

This promise of unprecedented TV is no mean feat, as the show's already delivered some seriously impressive stuff. Take The Wheel of Time season 2 finale, for example, which reunited the main cast in the city of Falme.

There, the Seanchance army was repelled from the shores, and then the gang did battle with Ishamael, Mat got to blow the Horn of Valere, and it all ended with Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) conjuring up that stunning dragon made of fire to announce the Dragon Reborn's presence to the world. If the team manages to top this, the third season's bound to be a proper thrill ride.

Moraine (Rosamund Pike) in The Wheel of Time season 2. (Image credit: Jan Thijs/Prime Video)

This comes a little over a month after The Wheel of Time cast offered us a huge progress update on the third series. At the end of March, the stars let slip that filming had come to an end in a short clip released on social media. In it, Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney) promised the forthcoming third installment is "going to be big", and the Dragon Reborn himself, Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) said he's "very, very excited for the audience to see it".

The Wheel of Time season 3 does not yet have a confirmed release date, but you can catch up with the series so far exclusively on Prime Video. If you're looking for more shows to enjoy in the meantime, check out our guides to the best fantasy shows, the best fantasy shows on Netflix, and the best shows on Prime Video.