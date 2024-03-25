The Wheel of Time stars just gave us a huge progress update on season 3

Lanfear, Rand, Moiraine and Lan journey into The Ways in The Wheel of Time season 2.

The Wheel of Time season 3 cast has just given us a massive update about progress on the new season.

In a short clip posted on social media, several of the show's major stars let slip that filming on the Prime Video fantasy show's third series had ended roughly six months after The Wheel of Time season 2 first graced our screens.

The clip features Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), Perrin (Marcus Rutherford), Aviendha (Ayoola Smart), Lan (Daniel Henney), and none other than The Dragon Reborn himself, Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski).

Several of them just deliver the news that filming has wrapped, but Stradowski and Henney threw in a little extra hint at what's to come. "I'm very, very excited for the audience to see it", whilst the Warder delivers his promise that the next series is 'going to be big'. You can see it below:

Thank the Light, we’re done filming Season 3. pic.twitter.com/U7fOKuxIY4March 22, 2024 See more

This news comes shortly after rumors circulated and certain individual actors had let slip that filming was coming to an end, recently. Unfortunately, this announcement doesn't offer us any clues about when the show might be streaming.

Shows like The Wheel of Time take a while to put together. Even though filming's come to an end, postproduction will doubtless take a while. We waited nearly two years between the show's first and second seasons, and if we've got a similar wait on our hands, we likely won't see more from Rand and his friends until 2025.

We don't have too much more info about the new series at the time of writing, though series creator Rafe Judkins has already confirmed that it will draw from the fourth book in the series, The Shadow Rising. If you're tempted to dig into the franchise whilst it's off-air, be sure to check out our guide explaining how to read The Wheel of Time books in order.

Even if The Wheel of Time season 3 is a ways off, there's still plenty of great stuff for fantasy fans to watch out for this year. HBO just confirmed that House of The Dragon season 2 would be premiering on June 16 (June 17 in the UK), and The Rings of Power season 2 is still expected to arrive sometime in 2024.

Netflix also has Arcane season 2 arriving later in the year, and we'd be remiss not to mention The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim, which is currently slated to hit theaters in December.

The Wheel of Time seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream exclusively on Prime Video. And if you're looking for more great shows to tide you over, don't forget to check out our picks of the best Prime Video shows.