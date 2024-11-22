When does Law & Order: SVU return with new episodes?

Mariska Hargitay has managed to do it again, starring as the incomparable Captian Olivia Pope of Manhattans’ SVU in Law & Order: SVU season 26. Even as the show continues its run as TV’s longest-running drama in primetime, SVU still captivates audiences with the gut-wrenching stories of victims and the brave heroism displayed by Olivia and her team; a team that has expanded this season to include new member, Detective Kate Silva (Juliana Aidén Martinez).

With the latest season having just aired its high-stakes fall finale on Thursday, November 21, many viewers are eagerly waiting to see what happens next, and rightfully so, given the life-or-death danger that Carisi (Peter Scanavino) found himself in (don’t worry, we won’t spoil what went down here). While it’s been said patience is a virtue, most people don’t like to wait for a good thing. Thankfully, Law & Order: SVU season 26 starts airing new episodes again at the top of the New Year on Thursday, January 16, at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC. So after you’ve had your fill of holiday cheer, the hit drama will be ready to help you get back in the swing of things for 2025.

Of course, what would Law & Order Thursdays be without the original series? Law & Order season 24 also debuted its fall finale on November 21, and its winter premiere launches before SVU’s at 8 pm ET/PT, again on January 16. While it’s not a Law & Order series, NBC’s Thursday primetime lineup in January will again be rounded out by a new episode of Found season 2, which airs on the same day at 10 pm ET/PT.

With all of that being said, SVU fans have plenty of time during the hiatus to catch up with anything they’ve missed this season over on Peacock, the next-day streaming home for NBC. If you happen to be all caught up on season 26, you can search through the streamer for your favorite SVU episodes of all time and rewatch them.

However, if you’re in the mood to perhaps watch something new and different, as SVU fans ourselves, we have a few recommendations. Netflix’s Lincoln Lawyer season 3 and new CBS show Matlock may not deal so much with police apprehension of crime, but they’re rooted in the courtroom and are solid shows. Matlock episodes can be streamed on Paramount Plus.

If you just love watching the good guys chase the “bad” guys, then some of Dick Wolf’s (the creator of SVU) other procedurals may fit the bill. FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted all have episodes available to stream on Paramount Plus.

Law & Order: SVU is back with new episodes on January 16. The series airs live episodes on NBC, and episodes become available the day after on Peacock.