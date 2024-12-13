When does Matlock return with new episodes?

After another must-watch episode of Matlock aired on December 12, the fall finale for the series in its freshman season, many fans are understandably wondering when they may be able to see Madeline Matlock (Kathy Bates) and her associates back in new episodes. Well, we have the answer for you: Matlock is back with a new episode on Thursday, January 30, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Kathy Bates has truly become a bell of the fall TV ball again with her new role as a savvy attorney with a hidden agenda in CBS’ reimagined series. Her impeccable showmanship as an actress has helped propel Matlock to become quite the success. Matlock has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes among critics (WTW joined the ranks giving the show high marks in our Matlock review ), the series has been named the 2024 fall TV season’s most-watched new show and Matlock has already been greenlit for a season 2.

With Matlock not debuting new episodes for a while, now would be a great time for fans to go back and watch anything they may have missed or rewatch their favorite episode so far on Paramount Plus. Also, if you’ve yet to jump into the Matlock craze, now you have time to catch up on all the aired episodes so you can see what all the fuss is about. Paramount Plus is currently offering a few different options for would-be subscribers.

If you’re looking for something else to watch until Matlock returns, then allow us to make some recommendations. For starters, The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix is a legal-based drama that is also very witty and one of our favorites. The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 debuted a couple of months ago, and the new episodes kept us glued to the screen.

Should you be interested in watching something that’s a little darker and dives more into the realm of police work rather than courtroom antics, then Prime Video’s new series Cross is a good option. Like Matlock, the Prime Video drama offers plenty of unsuspecting twists and turns.

Again, Matlock returns with a new episode on January 30 on CBS. The episode becomes available the next day on Paramount Plus.