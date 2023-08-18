When is Morgan Freeman on Special Ops: Lioness? The wait is almost over

For anyone who has been keeping up with Special Ops: Lioness, the latest Taylor Sheridan-created series on Paramount Plus, you may have been asking yourself this question: when is Morgan Freeman going to be on the show?

Ahead of the Paramount Plus original series' premiere, the spy drama was heavily promoting three massive stars in the Special Ops: Lioness cast — Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman. Saldana, as head of the CIA's Lioness program Joe, and Kidman, as her boss at the agency, Kaitlyn, have appeared in every episode of the series to date. Freeman, however, has been missing in action. But his time has come.

Freeman is set to make his debut on Special Ops: Lioness in episode 6, which releases exclusively on Paramount Plus on Sunday, August 20.

The episode is titled "The Lie Is the Truth." The synopsis reads: "Aaliyah bonds with Cruz over a spa day. Bobby, Tex, Two Cups, Randy and Tucker confront a threat at the Safe House. Kaitlyn and Joe are scolded for the San Antonio mission in a debrief."

Freeman is playing Secretary of State Edwin Mullins. That position could very well mean he is one of the people who is part of that debrief mentioned in the synopsis. A chance to see Saldana, Kidman and Freeman in the same scene? Color us intrigued.

Morgan Freeman is an Oscar-winning actor known for The Shawshank Redemption, Se7en, Million Dollar Baby and, most recently, A Good Person. Of course, he is also known for doing some great narration with his magnificent and iconic voice. He hasn't appeared on TV all that often (though he did pop up in 2023's The Muppets Mayhem), which is what makes his appearance on Special Ops: Lioness a special treat.

According to IMDb, Freeman is slated to appear in three episodes of Special Ops: Lioness. With his first appearance in episode 6 and the show only set to have eight episodes in its inaugural season, it would seem that he is going to appear in all of the remaining episodes.

If you want to watch Special Ops: Lioness, you need to be a subscriber to Paramount Plus. Signing up for either Paramount Plus with Showtime or Paramount Plus Essential will allow you to watch the show as soon as it is released.