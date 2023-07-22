How to watch Special Ops: Lioness — stream the action spy show online

The next big TV show from TV superstar Taylor Sheridan is here on Sunday, July 23: Special Ops: Lioness swaps out his usual setting of America's outback in favor of warzones, espionage and the war on terror.

Starring Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman, the show follows the members of the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team as they go undercover within a terrorist group in order to stop it from committing atrocities.

Taylor Sheridan is the show's creator, and you may know him from the many TV shows he's created over the last few years including Yellowstone, Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown, or perhaps his fantastic movies including Wind River, Those Who Wish Me Dead, which he directed, and Hell or High Water and both Sicario movies, which he wrote.

So you can expect some high-stakes drama in Special Ops: Lioness, and fans of the stars or Sheridan are already excited to watch it. If you're wanting to get on board, here's how to watch Special Ops: Lioness online.

How to watch Special Ops: Lioness

To watch Special Ops: Lioness you need to subscribe to Paramount Plus, because as with many of Taylor Sheridan's shows, it's being a Paramount Plus original series playing exclusively on the streaming (with a couple of exceptions we'll get into below).

You can sign up to Paramount Plus for $5.99 or £6.99 — in the US that's for an essential plan which has ads, and there's an $11.99-per-month option that drops ads and also lets you watch Showtime content too. Both countries offer annual memberships too, for the price of 10 months instead of 12.

Special Ops: Lioness premieres on the streamer on Sunday, July 23, landing day and date in the US and the UK. Two episodes will drop at that time, with subsequent ones coming weekly afterward.

In the US, viewers can also watch the first episode of the show on The Paramount Network at 9:15 pm ET/PT on Sunday, July 23, then the second episode on Sunday, July 30. All other episodes are only going to stream on Paramount Plus. If you aren't too sure and want a taster of the series before you subscribe to Paramount Plus, it could be worth checking it out on cable.

How to watch Special Ops: Lioness everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Special Ops: Lioness, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

