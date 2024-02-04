With A-list nominees like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa, the Grammys 2024 red carpet will no doubt be one to watch, so here's everything you need to know about tuning into the high-fashion pre-ceremony tradition.

The 66th Grammy Awards—which will recognize this year's outstanding achievements in the music industry, including in three brand-new categories, "Best African Music Performance", "Best Alternative Jazz Album" and "Best Pop Dance Recording"—will be airing live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4 at 8pm ET on CBS.

Along with CBS, other ways to watch the ceremony live include streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. The Grammy Awards will also be available to stream live and on demand for Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers, or on demand for Paramount Plus Essential subscribers the day after the award show airs.

Before the Grammys kicks off, Justin Tranter will host the official pre-show starting at 3:30pm Eastern on Sunday and streaming live on the Grammy's website and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel. During the afternoon special, the bulk of this year's awards will be handed out, in the categories that aren't part of the broadcast portion of the ceremony. There will also be live performances from the likes of Pentatonix, Sheila E., Jordan Sparks and more.

Where to watch the Grammys 2024 red carpet

E! will play host to two red-carpet specials during this Sunday's Grammy Awards. The first, the E! Countdown to the Red Carpet, will kick off at 4pm Eastern and will have a panel featuring Zuri Hall, Kandi Burruss and Zanna Roberts Rassi to discuss everything from epic red-carpet moments from years' past to 2024's big artist nominations. (SZA is the night's most nominated artist with nine nods, followed by Victoria Monet and Phoebe Bridgers at seven apiece.)

And at 6pm ET, actress Laverne Cox and comedian Heather McMahan will be on the carpet to offer up real-time fashion reactions, get Glambot cameos and interview all of your favorite music stars during the E! Live From the Red Carpet special. And given the lineup of nominees, performers and presenters—from Billie Eilish to Billy Joel, Miley Cyrus to Meryl Streep (yes, that Meryl Streep)—they will have plenty to talk about.

E! is available to cable TV subscribers as well as those subscribed to live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.