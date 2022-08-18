Who is the replacement nominee on Big Brother this week?

By published

Terrance was Taylor's target but Alyssa made a big boo-boo—so who is the replacement nominee on Big Brother?

Who is the replacement nominee on Big Brother season 24 episode 18?
(Image credit: CBS)

This week's Head of Household Taylor Hale had a clear plan going into Wednesday night's episode—use Monte as a pawn to get Terrance voted out—but by the end of the veto comp, a whole new strategy unfoled after a fellow houseguest's major blunder during episode 18 of Big Brother season 24

The episode picks up right after the nomination ceremony, in which Taylor put Indy and Terrance on the block. Taylor assured both that they're not her main targets, but neither trusts her. "Taylor tells me that I'm a pawn... I absolutely don't believe that. I think Taylor and Monte are working together," Terrance says.

However, Taylor is wary of getting too much blood on her hands—she doesn't want to send a woman home, which cuts out Jasmine, Indy and Alyssa, so Terrance seems the easy answer. "It would be crazy for me to put Alyssa up with all of the reassurance I've given her. I'd prefer not to," she tells Joseph, who has been acting as a double agent between The Leftovers and his "fake" alliance, the Five Swatters, with Kyle, Jasmine, Alyssa and Indy. 

Joseph comes up with the idea to offer himself up as the replacement nominee to help conceal his alliance with Taylor and the rest of The Leftovers. "Joseph, what are you thinking?" Michael confesses after Joseph tells him this plan. The Leftovers already have a majority in the house. "Not only is Joseph coming up with really messy plans, he is playing up both sides of that house that doesn't help the alliance... we have seen how that ends, just ask Pooch and Nicole," Michael adds. 

Time for the veto competition: along with HOH Taylor and nominees Terrance and Indy, housemates Alyssa, Jasmine and Kyle compete to earn the highest score by bouncing a ball down a gigantic guitar neck marked with points. As players are eliminated, they are given a prize or a punishment, things like cash money, cushy vacations and, yes, the power of veto, which can be stolen by the next eliminated player. 

When Taylor gets knocked out, she's given the prize of a weeklong trip to London—but she doesn't get to keep it for long. Alyssa muddles over potentially stealing Taylor's prize, to which Taylor warningly reminds her that as HOH, she still has the power to put up a replacement nominee. However, Alyssa misguidedly chooses to take the trip and give Taylor her punishment instead. 

"That was a blunder," Monte says. "She might have made the deadliest mistake of her life," Joseph agrees. 

"I did start this week not wanting to target ladies, but [Alyssa] has given me a reason to now," Taylor says. "Could have had a trip to London. Now you have a trip to the jury house. Enjoy!"

Taylor's The Leftovers ally Kyle ends up winning the power of veto, but is in a showmance with Alyssa, so will he end up using the POV or keeping the nominees the same to protect his house girlfriend? 

"Alyssa, why would you take the HOH's reward and give her a punishment?" Kyle whines. "The last thing I want is to be stuck between my showmance and my alliance."

Fans react over who is the replacement nominee on Big Brother:

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
Christina Izzo
Christina Izzo

Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life. More generally, she is a writer-editor covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle and culture in New York City. She was previously the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. 


When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere. 