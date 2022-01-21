‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire…?’ spin-off ‘Fastest Finger First’ announced

The popular award-winning quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire…? has received a new spin-off format titled Fastest Finger First, which will be presented by Countryfile lead presenter Anita Rani.

Fastest Finger First originated from the idea that an astounding amount of people apply to be on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire…? each year in hopes of bagging the million-pound prize.

Unlike before, this new format helps guarantee the contestants a place in the Millionaire hot seat opposite show host Jeremy Clarkson. Currently, there have been 6 lucky players to walk away with the jackpot prize.

The show expands on the first round of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire where contestants have to put their answers to a multiple-choice question in a certain order.

The game works that 5 contestants play against each other to take it in turns to work their way up the question ladder. At the end of the round, the two players with the highest score will go head-to-head in a Fastest Finger First duel.

By the end of each episode, whoever is in the seat when the klaxon sounds has won a fast-tracked place to compete on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire…?, skipping the usual Fastest Fingers First round that opens the show.

Presenter Anita Rani said of the show: “I’ve always loved Who Wants To Be A Millionaire…? and was thrilled to be invited to host this spin-off. I’m a huge fan of quiz shows, and there is no doubt that Jeremy is a formidable host. I’m just relieved that in Fastest Finger First, there isn’t a round for contestants to ask for my answers to the questions!”

Matthew Worthy, Joint MD, Stellify Media commented: “We were delighted when back in 2018, ITV entrusted us with the re-boot of Millionaire with new host Jeremy Clarkson at the helm. Over the past four years, it has proved such a hit with audiences across the country and we are thrilled to create this new spin-off for such an iconic game show.”

It certainly has become an iconic game show, with the franchise being adapted in over 120 territories globally since its launch in 1998. Some other successful adaptations include Wer wird Millionär? in Germany, Kaun Banega Crorepati in India, and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? in New Zealand.

Other countries that have also adapted the game show include Ecuador, Australia, Canada, Nigeria, and the Netherlands.