After weeks of brutal physical tests, who wins The Challenge: World Championship?

"You've all faced trials and tribulations all the way to this point and this is going to be one of the most difficult finals ever," host T.J. Lavin told our four remaining teams — Team UK's Jordan and Kaz, Team Australia's Troy and Kaycee and Team USA's Theo and Sarah, and Tori and Danny — at the top of Wednesday night's big finale. "You all are going to face your fears."

Indeed, the legends and global MVPs were literally hopping aboard the Fear Express, their moving home base for T.J.'s final. Day one kicks off with the "Loops of Hell," a 16-mile running trek with four checkpoints along the way, from puzzle solving to "sick smoothie" chugging.

Even in this first phase, the competitors are struggling. "We're all exhausted... we're out in the sun, up rocky terrain, doing miles and miles. Our bodies are literally shutting down," Tori says. "Everything about this final is so challenging. I don't even know how long it's gonna last. This could just be the start of it," Kaz worries, adding: "I have never had to push my body this hard."

Nobody has a rougher time though than Theo, who suffers an injury early on. "I made the biggest f*ck up ever," he says. "I slip in a crack and my foot falls underneath me. I'm in absolute agony right now. Absolute disaster. It's going to be a long, long day."

Unfortunately for Theo and his partner Sarah, that long day is cut short when his ankle swells and he is no longer able to continue running. "My ankle is finished. I'm so sorry," Theo tells Sarah as the medical team sweeps in. Later that evening back on the train, T.J. informs the remaining The Challenge: World Championship cast members: "Unfortunately we lost one team. Sarah and Theo were medically unable to continue so they are out."

Along with the personally sad but competitively good news that they have one less team to beat comes an even better announcement: T.J. brings them to the train's Luxury Liner car for a feast of a dinner complete with champagne. That is, until he tells them an hour later that they cannot sleep that night and if they do try to sneak a wink, they'll be awakened via a shock collar fixed around their necks.

With barely any sleep, the competitors then must tackle a literal "Race to the Finish" the next day, a brutal bike ride followed by an endurance run. Troy and Kaycee finish off the bike ride first but get overtaken by Kaz and Jordan in the running portion when Kaycee's body starts to feel the effects of the punishing comp. Troy literally carries his partner on his back while running, but his efforts don't stop Jordan and Kaz from besting them, and Team UK ultimately takes the title of The Challenge's first-ever World Champions. It is Jordan's fourth win and Kaz's second.

"You become a Champion, you get a nice check. And that check allows me the freedom in my life to help and go to the places that need it the most," Jordan said early on in the episode. "Winning is huge but having the freedom to help others... that's what I want."

Fans react to who wins The Challenge: World Championship:

Most The Challenge viewers were happy for the long-time competitor and his British partner, but fans had plenty to say about the finale on social media:

Love or Hate him Jordan is an absolute beast, Kaz really showed up as well. Impressed by her performance and Troy’s performance in the Final. Would like to see both of them over on the main show. Overall decent Final but not my favorite season.May 18, 2023 See more

Gotta feel for Kaycee and Nany. Trying to build a life and both have come inches from winning big $ past two seasons #TheChallengeMay 17, 2023 See more

Jordan Wisely is the GOAT @TheChallenge #challengeworldchampionshipMay 17, 2023 See more

the finals are for the strong, not the ones who play games. This season showed.. who is the best and who are the pretenders. Sarah is a fake, Danny is a fake..May 17, 2023 See more

Respect to Kaycee for not giving up climbing that mountain. Loved seeing her personality this season! #TheChallengeWorldChampionship #TheChallengeMay 17, 2023 See more

Bummer that Troy and Kaycee were at a disadvantage… they just got out of the Hall Brawl elimination. They would have won that final… Yes they got a little sleep on the train, but their quads never got to rest, especially Kaycee! #TheChallengeMay 17, 2023 See more

Saw this from day 1! Proof that if you want to win the challenge y’all have to stop playing with your friends & start playing with your head. You won’t beat Jordan in a final, this man is a machine. CONGRATS 🎉 WELL DESERVED & #4 for the real 🐐 @TheChallenge #ChallengeWorldChampMay 17, 2023 See more

I’m glad Jordan and Kaz won! Even happier that Sara and Danny didn’t win too! 😅May 17, 2023 See more

Jordan deserved the hell out of this win. Not sorry to the losers except for Troy, he killed that. #Thechallenge #Thechallengeglobal #Thechallengeworldchampionship pic.twitter.com/UvoiuOYdM5May 17, 2023 See more

KING JORDAN WISELEY. A hot winner that we desperately needed. #Thechallengeglobal #Thechallenge #TheChallengeWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/bT3WYLSvOsMay 17, 2023 See more

NEVER let Jordan make it to the final. He almost won with Aneesa as his partner, which says a lot, and this time he had the champion of the UK season as his partner.He is the greatest Final challenger in the history of the show.#TheChallenge#TheChallengeWorldChamp pic.twitter.com/uQy4sVJpxNMay 17, 2023 See more

Danny was RIGHT - they should of gotten Jordan out by any means necessary way earlier but instead Jordan wins again smh #TheChallengeWorldChamp #thechallenge pic.twitter.com/tfG5XmkT07May 17, 2023 See more

#ChallengeWorldChamp Final was Brutal. Congrats to Kaz & Jordan absolutely dominating 👏🏽 @TheChallenge Now when is All Stars starting?May 17, 2023 See more

All episodes of The Challenge: World Championship are now available to stream on Paramount Plus.