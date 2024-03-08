We'll argue with almost anyone that Peacock’s The Traitors season 2 is the most entertaining reality TV show currently airing. Not only has it remained a staple on our Watchlist for the past several weeks, but every Thursday night and Friday morning it's a hot topic on X (formerly Twitter). That makes the arrival of the last episode of the season (outside the reunion) on March 7 a bitter-sweet moment, but viewers do finally get to see who won The Traitors season 2.

Leading up to the season 2 finale, titled "One Final Hurdle," Phaedra Parks had a loyal fanbase rallying around her, hoping she would win it all. Out of all the originally named Traitors, she was the one who lasted the longest, deflecting every accusation hurled her way, which was an impressive feat to watch.

Plus, absolutely no member of the season 2 cast could come close to matching her sheer wit. Between her masterful takedown of Dan Gheesling and her epic showdown with Peter Weber, she was nothing short of comical. Take a look at this clip of Phaedra and Peter sparring as proof.

US reality show music is always so dramatic but i was floored when phaedra said this to peter 😭😭😭 #thetraitorsus #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/ShO1qHByilMarch 4, 2024 See more

Sadly, Phaedra's run ended in the episode airing on February 29, when she was unanimously voted off the show (sans her own vote for C.T.). She left behind Below Deck’s Kate Chastain as the lone Traitor in the game. Heading into the finale, Kate was joined by Faithfuls Chris "C.T." Tamburello, Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Shereé Whitfield and Trishelle Cannatella.

With all of that being said, how does The Traitors season 2 all end? Did Team Traitors or Team Faithful come out victorious, and who managed to walk away with the prize pot?

Who won The Traitors season 2?

After a very captivating season, it looks like team Faithful proved victorious. In the end, C.T. and Trishelle, The Challenge vets proved victorious. We have to applaud MJ who managed to get to the final three, doing a great job representing her Bravo family.

Don’t forget to tune into The Traitors season 2 reunion which is also available on Peacock on. You can also rewatch any of the episodes you’ve missed on the streamer.