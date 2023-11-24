The Watchlist: what our US team is watching right now

Between all the streaming services, network TV shows and movies available to watch, there is an almost endless amount of things to choose from. Let What to Watch help with The Watchlist.

The Watchlist is our selection of TV shows and movies that we love and believe you will too — everything on the list is available to stream right now.

Many of them may be new shows we can't get enough of, though we'll also include some hidden gems that we perhaps are discovering for the first time or new/classic movies that have just become available to watch at home.

We'll be updating our picks weekly, so be sure to stay up to date on what we are into. But for right now, here are the TV shows and movies on our Watchlist that we are loving right now.

A Murder at the End of the World (Hulu)

Emma Corin in A Murder at the End of the World (Image credit: Christopher Saunders/FX)

Few things can beat a good murder mystery on TV and so far A Murder at the End of the World is delivering just that. Emma Corrin stars as Darby Hart, a skilled sleuth that gets invited to a mysterious, isolated retreat in Iceland by a tech billionaire. But when one of the guests ends up dead, she suspects murder. We're just about halfway through the run of episodes (two premiere each week), but Corrin and her character are fantastic envoys to help solve the mystery, which is proving to be quite gripping. — Michael Balderston

A Biltmore Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

Jonathan Frakes and Bethany Joy Lenz in A Biltmore Christmas (Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Scott Holloway)

Though Thanksgiving has just passed, Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas 2023 has been in full swing for over a month and right now I'm thankful to have so many holiday movies to keep my spirits bright. A Biltmore Christmas is one of the season's must-watch movies because not only was it filmed at the beautiful Biltmore Estate (which is even more striking at Christmastime) but it also features two members of the Star Trek Universe: Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: Picard and The Next Generation) and Robert Picardo (Star Trek: Voyager). For this Christmas-loving Trekkie, it's a match made in holiday heaven. — Sarabeth Pollock

Black Cake (Hulu)

Chipo Chung in Black Cake (Image credit: James Van Evers/Hulu)

Black Cake is truly an amazing and unexpected surprise. One moment I'm enthralled to learn what other mysteries from Covey/Eleanor's (Mia Isaac/Chipo Chung) past may be revealed and the next I'm trying to unpack how her past has inadvertently impacted her children. I'm almost halfway through the series and every time I think I've got it all figured out, another shoe drops. However, one mystery still out there is who killed "Little Man" (Anthony Mark Barrow). While I could certainly turn to the book the series is based on for the answer, I rather not spoil anything for myself at this point. — Terrell Smith

Colin from Accounts (Paramount Plus)

Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer in Colin from Accounts (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Fair warning, the plot device that Colin from Accounts uses to get its story rolling is two strangers' (Patrick Brammall's Gordon and Harriet Dyer's Ashley) awkward flirtation resulting in a dog getting run over. Thankfully the dog survives, but now they have found themselves the caretakers of a high-needs dog and forced to be in each other's lives. It's an auspicious start for the characters, but a brilliant one for viewers, as the Australian import is absolutely hysterical; cleverly and thoughtfully written, with you quickly falling for Gordon, Ashley and the dog, newly named Colin. — Michael Balderston

Rap Sh!t (Max)

Aida Osman and KaMillion in Rap Sh!t (Image credit: Erin Simkin/Max)

Having watched three episodes of Rap Sh!t season 2, I can say that I'm still vested in the show. While Shawna (Aida Osman) continues to aggravate me at least once every episode, I can appreciate the groundwork writers have laid for her growth and eventual "aha moment." Additionally, I applaud the show for not being afraid to showcase the difficulty of breaking into the music business and the misogyny that can exist in the hip-hop world. — Terrell Smith

Escaping Twin Flames (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

I'm a sucker for a good documentary, the stranger the better when it comes to the story. The Netflix documentary Escaping Twin Flames hits the sweet spot with its too-strange-to-be-true-but-is-true-nonetheless vibe. The documentary chronicles former followers of Jeff and Shaleia, the founders of the Twin Flames Universe online community. Jeff and Shaleia promised through their teachings followers would connect with their soulmates, aka their Twin Flames. Like so many cult-like communities, however, there's a much darker side and in this case it includes things like gender manipulation and isolation from families. It's one of those documentaries that you can't stop watching until the very end. — Sarabeth Pollock

Oppenheimer (digital on-demand)

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

One of the biggest movies of the year is finally available to watch at home (not directly on a streaming service, but through Prime Video and other digital on-demand platforms). Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan's magnum opus, as he manages to make a three-hour movie about the development of the atomic bomb such an exhilirating experience. Hopefully you all got the chance to see it on the big screen, as nothing else can likely compare to that experience, but I have every confidence that Nolan's movie and its brilliant performances from Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt and more holds up incredibly well at home. — Michael Balderston

Love Island Games (Peacock)

Ray and Cely on Love Island Games (Image credit: Peacock/ITV)

This week concluded the first season of Love Island Games. I'm both sad to see it go and relieved with the outcome and the winners. I won't give away any spoilers as to who was crowned here, but let's just say the couple was deserving. Now if I had one gripe about this week's handful of episodes, it's that my favorite couple of the season were eliminated right before the semi-final in a shocking twist of "betrayal." — Terrell Smith

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

Alycia Debnam-Carey and Kim Dickens in Fear the Walking Dead (Image credit: AMC)

After eight seasons, Fear the Walking Dead said goodbye with an emotional finale that hit all the right notes for longtime fans. As the first spinoff of The Walking Dead, the show took viewers on an adventure from Los Angeles in the early days of the apocalypse to Mexico, then Texas and beyond. Now that the show has wrapped, it's a good time to watch the season finale because it ties up lots of loose ends while giving beloved characters the sendoff they deserve. Though it's a series about living through a zombie apocalypse, it has always been about people. The finale served up all of the right emotions and gave the show a very fitting end. — Sarabeth Pollock

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV Plus)

(Image credit: Apple)

Lessons in Chemistry, based on the debut novel by Bonnie Garmus, is a must-see drama set in the late 1950s and early 1960s — both for those who have read the book but also for anyone new to the brilliant story about chemist Elizabeth Zott.

When Elizabeth (Brie Larson) is fired from her job in a lab after becoming a single mother to her daughter, Madeline, she takes a job hosting Supper at Six which becomes a much-loved cooking show. But Elizabeth is no run-of-the-mill TV host and, to the frustration of her boss, she includes scientific information in the show. However, she soon becomes a surprise hit, igniting something in millions of suppressed housewives around the country. — Claire Crick

Married to Medicine (Bravo/Peacock)

(Image credit: Bravo)

Married to Medicine continues to prove why it's one of the better reality shows on Bravo, even in season 10. In the latest episode airing on Sunday, November 19, Quad made quite the entrance as she reconnected with all of her castmates at her ex-husband's fiance's bachelorette party. Was Quad's grand reintroduction to the group, at the hand of Phaedra's invitation, the most appropriate? No. However, it made for good TV. — Terrell Smith

The Crown (Netflix)

Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown (Image credit: Netflix)

The first half of The Crown season 6 may have been out for a week, but I finally caught up with one of my favorite Netflix period dramas, and it did not disappoint. While I certainly expressed a few disappointments about last season, these four episodes reminded me of why I fell in love with the show. It balanced history with speculation and multiple perspectives, leaving me to truly think about what happened to the royals during one of the most trying moments in Queen Elizabeth II's reign, the death of Princess Diana. I can't wait until the rest of the season debuts on December 14. — Terrell Smith

Elf (Hulu & Max)

Will Ferrell in Elf (Image credit: New Line/Cinematic/Alamy Stock Photo)

Elf may have been one of the new on Hulu additions in early November, but now that we're officially past Thanksgiving it's the right time to start watching Christmas movies. Will Ferrell stars as Buddy the Elf, who leaves his life at the North Pole to find his birth father in New York City. Elf has truly become a Christmas classic and is a must-watch during the holiday season; you also have another option to watch it right now on Max. — Michael Balderston