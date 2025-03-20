Why Ghosts is not on TV tonight, March 20
The hit CBS comedy is getting bumped for some March Madness.
Ghosts season 4 is not airing an episode tonight, March 20, on CBS. There's not a new episode or a rerun, the hit is off the air entirely this week. The reason the Ghosts team is riding the bench is because the CBS schedule is being taken over by the annual March Madness college basketball tournament.
Starting at 12:15 pm ET/9:15 am PT, March Madness games begin airing on CBS. They will continue throughout the day, with a two-hour break for local programming and CBS Evening News during the early evening, before more games fill the network’s primetime lineup. The last game on CBS is expected to end around midnight.
All in all, that means that Ghosts will not air, nor will any of its CBS Thursday night compatriots: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Matlock and Elsbeth season 2. As the above schedule would suggest, March Madness is also disrupting CBS’s day-time schedule of soaps (Beyond the Gates, The Bold & the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless).
Unfortunately for fans of Ghosts, this is not just a one-week hiatus, as the comedy will once again be pushed off the schedule because of March Madness on March 27, as the tournament continues with Sweet Sixteen games that will air during primetime. The next new episodes of Ghosts are set to premiere in two weeks, on April 3 at the show’s usual time of 8:30 pm ET/PT on CBS.
If you are a basketball fan and are curious about what March Madness games are airing on CBS in place of Ghosts and other CBS programming today, here’s a look at the CBS March Madness schedule:
- 9-seed Creighton vs 8-seed Louisville, 12:15 pm ET/9:15 am PT
- 16-seed Alabama State vs 1-seed Auburn, 2:50 pm ET/11:50 am PT
- 10-seed Arkansas vs 7-seed Kansas, 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT
- 15-seed Omaha vs 2-seed St. John's, 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT
Additional March Madness games on Thursday, March 20, are airing on TBS, TNT and TruTV.
For those who aren’t basketball fans and need their weekly fix of Ghosts, the best option is to stream previous episodes from the hit comedy on Paramount Plus, where every episode is available (subscription required).
Again, Ghosts season 4 will return with its next new episode on April 3.
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.
