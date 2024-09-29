Why is Matlock not on tonight, September 29?

If you’re one of the millions of TV watchers who tuned in on Sunday, September 22, to watch the series premiere of Kathy Bates' Matlock, you probably found yourself like us: mesmerized by the new legal drama. We even deemed Malock a role fitting of Bates' last in Hollywood. Having said that, we hate to be the bearers of bad news, but Matlock won't be airing a new episode on Sunday, September 29. In fact, it will be more than three weeks before viewers get to see what happens next for Madeline Matlock (Bates) and company.

As far as why new show fans will have to exercise a great deal of patience, the answer boils down to CBS' planned fall TV rollout. The network announced early on that Malock would debut its series premiere in a sneak peek event on Sunday, September 22. Then, the drama would settle into its regularly scheduled timeslot on Thursdays, with a rebroadcasting of the series premiere on October 10, at 9 pm ET/PT. Matlock episode 2 officially airs on October 17, at 9 pm ET/PT.

CBS is taking a similar approach with the rollout of another one of its new shows, The Summit. A sneak peek of the series premiere airs on Sunday, September 29, before the show starts releasing more new episodes in its designated timeslot, beginning on Wednesday, October 16.

Turning back to Matlock, when it does pick back up with airing new episodes on October 17, episode 2 is titled "Rome, in a Day." Here is a brief synopsis of what’s to come:

"As Matty settles into her new role at Jacobson Moore, Olympia and the aptly nicknamed 'Team You Three' (Matty, Billy and Sarah) take on a lawsuit involving a developmentally delayed teenager whose family claims he's been wrongly accused of murder. Also, Olympia and Julian disagree on a parenting matter."

Now if you haven't watched the series premiere of the reimagined Matlock, we suggest you take the show's brief hiatus to see what all the fuss is about. In some money-saving news, CBS currently has the first episode available for free on their official YouTube page.

Matlock airs new episodes on Thursdays at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS. Episodes become available the next day for all Paramount Plus subscribers.