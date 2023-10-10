Why Jack Osbourne is dividing fans on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

On day 3 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2, things kicked off with quite the surprise. Both Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green and seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry voluntarily left the show before the season 2 recruits even started the first challenge. Following their departure, reality TV star Jack Osbourne wasn't shy about cracking the joke, "They got the mentally weak people out." Joke or not, the comment was one that could certainly rub some the wrong way.

As the celeb recruits arrived at the site of their first challenge, they were instructed that they would each have to get behind the wheel of an automobile with a member of the directing staff in the back seat. The contestants would then drive the lead car, while a trailing car containing the "principal" would be directly behind them.

What the celebs didn't know until midway through the course, is that as they drive, a series of staged explosions go off and the trailing vehicle stops. This leaves each person with the choice of either leaving the principal behind or going back on foot to get the principal from the stopped car.

Osbourne was very confident in his ability to succeed in the challenge. He even spoke of his "fair bit of tactical training." As he drove, the series of explosions began, and without hesitation, he kept driving. When a directing staff agent later told him that he left the principal behind and therefore failed, Osbourne didn't argue about the end result. However, he later stated in his interview that "I can be a sore loser. I'm a sore loser if I feel like I was wronged in how I lost. So being on someone else's rules, that is hard for me."

Despite failing in the first challenge, Osbourne was not deterred in his confidence for the second one of the day. With the second task, Osbourne and the other recruits had to dive backwards in the dark of night into freezing cold water. To be clear, this meant they had to be vertical going into the water and without panicking. Unfortunately for Jack, he belly flopped into the water, failing for the second time that day. (On a side note, the belly flop appeared rather painful.)

Adding insult to injury, Osbourne fumbled around in locating his bag and changing out of his wet clothes, which resulted in him being yelled at, and all the recruits being punished with pushups.

Fast forward to a meeting he had with the directing staff. They called him out on his pushback to authority. Then in a moment of sincerity, Osbourne talked about his MS (multiple sclerosis) diagnosis, and how he's a bit warn out. He also claimed he didn't want his fitness level to be the reason the recruits as a whole lag behind or get in trouble. The directing staff reassured him that's not something he should be worried about, and that he just concern himself with giving 100%.

After the pep talk of sorts, viewers will have to stay tuned to the next episode to determine if Osbourne's "overconfidence" will be something that again serves as a stumbling block in the next challenge.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test fans split on how to feel about Jack Osbourne

It looks like show fans have an array of opinions on Osbourne after week 3 in the competition. Take a look at a few tweets we found.

Every time Jack gets arrogant, he makes a mistake #specialforcesOctober 10, 2023 See more

The contrast of Jack's interviews and his performances is sad. #specialforcesOctober 10, 2023 See more

I wasn’t feeling Jack then hearing his story!! #specialforces pic.twitter.com/FvDmbuq7BROctober 10, 2023 See more

Wow, Jack telling them about his MS.. he's doing well.. I think he's doing very well#SpecialForcesOctober 10, 2023 See more

Jack Osborne has M.S. Mad respect for him.#SpecialForcesOctober 3, 2023 See more

New episodes of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test air on Mondays on Fox. They become available to stream the next day on Hulu.