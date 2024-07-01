Why The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is not new this week, July 1-5

Stephen Colbert and his team are continuing to enjoy some summer vacation, as for the second week in a row The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is not airing new episodes on CBS. Instead, reruns are going to air at 11:35 pm ET/PT on the network from Monday, July 1, through Friday, July 5.

Like with the week off from June 24-28, CBS offered no official reason for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airing reruns all week, so it just seems that this was a pre-planned break for the late night talk show. With the Fourth of July taking place on Thursday, it makes sense that the show used the holiday to work in an extended hiatus.

At this time it is still not clear when The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is going to begin airing new episodes, but the earliest possible date would be Monday, July 8. While you wait, here are the reruns for The Late Show that are going to be airing this week:

Monday, July 1

Chris Hemsworth

James Dyson

Original airdate May 23, 2024

Tuesday, July 2

George Stephanopoulos

Michelle Buteau

Original airdate May 15, 2024

Wednesday, July 3

Jake Gyllenhaal

Chloe Fineman

Original airdate June 11, 2024

Thursday, July 4

Alicia Keys

Stephen Merchant

Special appearance by Laura Benanti

Original airdate June 3, 2024

Friday, July 5

Interview with and performance by Billie Eilish

Original airdate May 21, 2024

If the planned reruns don't appeal to you, you can also watch previous episodes of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Paramount Plus.

Once again, Colbert isn't the only late night host taking the week off. His CBS partner Taylor Tomlinson and her show After Midnight are also airing reruns all week. So are the other major talk shows on other networks. NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers are once again off. On ABC, after Martin Short filled in as a guest host for a week, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is going with reruns for this week. HBO's weekly late night program, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, is also on an extended break. Even Comedy Central's The Daily Show is taking the week off.