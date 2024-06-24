Why is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert not new this week June 24-28?

Looks like Stephen Colbert is taking some summer vacay time, as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS is not going to be airing new episodes the entire week of June 24-28. Instead, reruns of the late-night show are going to be airing in its usual time slot of 11:35 pm ET/PT. But why is Colbert taking the week off?

CBS has not shared any specific reason for The Late Show's hiatus, which would seem to indicate that this was a planned break for Colbert and his team. He's not alone; his follow-up late-night show After Midnight is off for the week, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is also not airing new episodes and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is taking a multiple-week hiatus. The only major late-night show still airing new episodes this week is Jimmy Kimmel Live!, though Kimmel is taking the week off with Martin Short stepping into host with many of his Only Murders in the Building co-stars set to appear, including Steve Martin and Selena Gomez.

It’ll be a shame that Colbert won't be on hand to offer his critiques of the first presidential debate of 2024 between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump that airs on Thursday, June 27. With a lot of time before the election though, there's still plenty of time for him to offer jokes about the whole process.

As we said, reruns of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert are going to be airing at the show’s usual time. Here is the schedule for the full week:

Monday, June 24

Seth Meyers

Performance by Omar Apollo

Original airdate June 12, 2024

Tuesday, June 25

David Letterman takes "The Colbert Questionert"

Claudia Jessie

Performance by Norah Jones

Original airdate May 16, 2024

Wednesday, June 26

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Performance by Hozier

Original airdate June 6, 2024

Thursday, June 27

Senator Cory Booker

Performance by Billie Eilish

Original airdate June 10, 2024

Friday, June 28

Anya Taylor-Joy

Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff

Original airdate May 22, 2024

There's no indication at this time when The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will return with new episodes, though with next Thursday being July 4, there is a chance this could be a multiple-week break. But check our The Late Show with Stephen Colbert guide to keep up with all the latest info on the show.