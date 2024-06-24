Why is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert not new this week June 24-28?
The Late Show reruns will air in its usual time slot.
Looks like Stephen Colbert is taking some summer vacay time, as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS is not going to be airing new episodes the entire week of June 24-28. Instead, reruns of the late-night show are going to be airing in its usual time slot of 11:35 pm ET/PT. But why is Colbert taking the week off?
CBS has not shared any specific reason for The Late Show's hiatus, which would seem to indicate that this was a planned break for Colbert and his team. He's not alone; his follow-up late-night show After Midnight is off for the week, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is also not airing new episodes and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is taking a multiple-week hiatus. The only major late-night show still airing new episodes this week is Jimmy Kimmel Live!, though Kimmel is taking the week off with Martin Short stepping into host with many of his Only Murders in the Building co-stars set to appear, including Steve Martin and Selena Gomez.
It’ll be a shame that Colbert won't be on hand to offer his critiques of the first presidential debate of 2024 between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump that airs on Thursday, June 27. With a lot of time before the election though, there's still plenty of time for him to offer jokes about the whole process.
As we said, reruns of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert are going to be airing at the show’s usual time. Here is the schedule for the full week:
Monday, June 24
- Seth Meyers
- Performance by Omar Apollo
- Original airdate June 12, 2024
Tuesday, June 25
- David Letterman takes "The Colbert Questionert"
- Claudia Jessie
- Performance by Norah Jones
- Original airdate May 16, 2024
Wednesday, June 26
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus
- Performance by Hozier
- Original airdate June 6, 2024
Thursday, June 27
- Senator Cory Booker
- Performance by Billie Eilish
- Original airdate June 10, 2024
Friday, June 28
- Anya Taylor-Joy
- Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff
- Original airdate May 22, 2024
There's no indication at this time when The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will return with new episodes, though with next Thursday being July 4, there is a chance this could be a multiple-week break. But check our The Late Show with Stephen Colbert guide to keep up with all the latest info on the show.
