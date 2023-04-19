Will Trent renewed for season 2

In some great news for Will Trent fans, the show has officially been renewed for season 2. The hit series based on Karin Slaughter's bestselling novel has been a ratings hit for ABC, becoming the number one new drama on the network.

Speaking on the exciting announcement, Will Trent star Ramón Rodríguez had this to say as reported by Deadline (opens in new tab):

"We're so thankful to our ABC and Hulu fans for joining us on this wild ride and watching Will Trent. When we set out to bring the series to television screens, we wanted to do justice to the gritty, thrilling world that Karin Slaughter created with her bestselling book series. Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen and the creative team have developed complex and nuanced characters that people are relating to on a human level — and it hasn't hurt having our little star, Betty, on the call sheet. We're so excited for the opportunity to dive deeper into these stories with season two."

Now for those that haven't quite started watching, the series follows Will Trent, a special agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, who has an uncanny ability to access crime scenes and solve cases. While his unique way to police work often puts him at odds with his coworkers, not even they can deny his brilliance. In fact, they often times reluctantly depend on it.

As of right now, not much is known about the overarching storylines of the second season or if the current Will Trent cast members are all set to return. However, given it's a crime procedural, you can bet that season 2 will be full of more intriguing cases that will call for Will Trent's special brand of expertise. Also, given the chemistry of the current cast, we can only hope that chemistry continues in the season 2 episodes.

For those wondering about Will Trent’s two lead-in shows, The Rookie has been renewed for season 6, while it has yet to be announced if The Rookie: Feds is returning for a sophomore season.

Will Trent season 1 continues to air on Tuesdays on ABC. Episodes become available the next day on Hulu.