WTW reader's 2023 best picture winner is … Everything Everywhere All at Once

The people have spoken, as What to Watch readers have cast their vote for the Oscar-nominated movie they believe deserves to take Best Picture this year, opting for Everything Everywhere All at Once in rather convincing fashion.

Everything Everywhere All at Once earned just under 25% of the votes from WTW readers. The next closest movie was Top Gun: Maverick with 13.6% of the votes. All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin also had respectable showings, earning more than 10% of all votes each.

The Michelle Yeoh-led multidimensional dramedy was one of the best reviewed movies of 2022, as it was "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) at 95% by critics (with a quite respectable 88% positive rating from audiences), including earning a 4.5/5 stars from WTW's official review. The movie was also a success at the box office, earning more than $100 million worldwide.

It also earned more Oscar nominations (11) than any other movie at this year’s ceremony, including Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan) and two nominations for Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu).

Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once (Image credit: Allyson Riggs)

Heading into Oscar Sunday, Everything Everywhere All at Once is considered the betting favorite to take Best Picture at the official awards ceremony, especially following its wins at the SAG Awards, the PGA Awards, the DGA Awards, the Critics Choice and the Independent Spirit Awards.

If you haven't yet watched Everything Everywhere All at Once, you can stream the movie right now if you have a Paramount Plus subscription in the US or Prime Video in the UK. The movie is also available to rent via digital on-demand or own on Blu-ray/DVD.

The Oscars 2023 take place on Sunday, March 12, with movie lovers able to watch the Oscars at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on ABC in the US (UK viewers can stay up late to watch it at 1 am UK on Sky TV; check the Oscar website for where it is airing live where you live). Jimmy Kimmel hosts the event and as always a huge number of stars are set to be in attendance, walking the red carpet, presenting and/or repping their nominated movie.

Enjoy the show everyone!