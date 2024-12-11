Your time has come Wicked fans — Wicked sing-along tickets are now available

Wicked has brought a lot of passion back to movie theaters, as moviegoers have made the adaptation of the popular Broadway musical a box office smash hit. Some of that passion has reportedly included audience members singing along with the musical numbers. While I made my personal stance clear that the singing needed to stop in regular Wicked screenings to be respectful of everyone who bought a ticket, the time has come for those wanting to belt out "Defying Gravity” — Wicked sing-along screenings are going to be held in movie theaters around the world on December 25, and you can get your tickets now.

It’s a one-day-only event, but more than 1,000 movie theaters in the US, Canada and select international markets are going to host Wicked sing-alongs that include on-screen lyrics, as well as a special introduction from the movie’s stars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. There will be multiple screenings in most theaters on December 25. To find out where and when the sing-along screenings are going to be near you and buy your tickets in advance, visit wickedmovie.com/singalong . Regular, non-sing-along screenings of Wicked are still playing.

"The overwhelming response to Wicked has been remarkable," said Jim Orr, president of domestic theatrical distribution for Universal Pictures. "These sing-along screenings offer fans a unique opportunity to become part of the story they’ve embraced so enthusiastically. There’s something extraordinarily special about experiencing this beloved musical together as a community, and we’re thrilled to create that opportunity this holiday season."

Framed as the untold story of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda before Dorothy came to Oz, in addition to Erivo and Grande, Wicked stars Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage, Ethan Slater and Marissa Bode.

Wicked has truly become a phenomenon. It is now the highest-grossing Broadway musical movie adaptation of all time (beating Grease), having made more than $460 million worldwide as of publication. It's also earned raves from critics, including WTW’s own five-star Wicked review.

The movie is also starting to earn some major awards recognition. It was nominated for four Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture Comedy/Musical, Best Actress Comedy/Musical for Cynthia Erivo, Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. It was also named as the Best Picture of the year by the National Board of Review and Washington DC Area Film Critics; director Jon M. Chu was also tabbed as Best Director by the National Board of Review.

Check out the official promo spot for Wicked sing-along screenings right here, and be sure to get your ticket for the Christmas Day special event:

