YouTube TV adds the missing batch of ViacomCBS channels

It's been nearly a year since YouTube TV announced it was getting channels from ViacomCBS, with an initial batch in the summer of 2020, and more on the way. Those remaining channels are now finally available.

New to YouTube TV are MTV Classic, MTV2, Dabl, Nick. Jr., TeenNick, Nicktoons, and BET Her. Previously added were BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network (that's different than Paramount+), TV Land, and VH1.

For the most part, the channels are self-explanatory. Nick Jr. goes for the kids, with TeenNick aiming for older youngsters. Nicktoons is about even more cartoons. MTV Classic is the old VH1 Smooth/Classic, and MTV2 is MOAR MTV. (You might even occasionally find music videos on it.)

Dabl is the one you might not have heard of before. That's where you'll find home, cooking and lifestyle shows like fare from Martha Stewart Living and Bob Vila. There's also Emeril Lagasse and Jamie Oliver. The A&E side of the shop serves up home selling and flipping shows, and you'll find even more options on weekends.

As always, the new channels will appear by magic if you're using the default channel listing on YouTube TV. But if you've got a custom sort — and that really is something you should try — then you'll need to manually enable the new channels in order to see them.

YouTube TV still runs $64.99 a month for its single plan of channels. You get the ability to have up to a half-dozen individual profiles (tied to Google accounts), so recommendations and the unlimited recording are all kept separate, which is nice. And YouTube TV still has a great suite of premium add-ons, including HBO Max, NBA League Pass, a Sports Plus bundle, MLB.TV, Showtime and more.