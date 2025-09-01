EastEnders spoilers: Ravi uses copper Jack as his ALIBI!

Ravi lands Jack in BIG trouble when he uses the copper as his alibi for the night of the shooting on EastEnders!

The rumour mill is in overdrive following the SHOCK shooting on Patrick Trueman (played by Rudolph Walker) and his wife Yolande's (Angela Wynter) wedding day on EastEnders



But WHO got shot?



And WHERE is the gun?



On today's episode of the BBC soap, copper Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) considers his next move.



But is Jack's partner, Denise Fox (Diane Parish), already suspicious about his involvement?



Things get awkward when DS Spencer starts asking questions around Albert Square.



Jack lies about his whereabouts at the time of the shooting.



But it looks like he's about to get caught-out when Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) uses Jack as his alibi, claiming they were together at the time of the crime!



How will Jack manage to talk his way out of this one?

The residents of Albert Square speculate about what happened on the night of the shooting on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Jack lies about his whereabouts at the time of the shooting on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Tragedy strikes at Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) house...



Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) and his wife Julie (Karen Henthorn) discover her pet chickens have been killed by foxes!



But Nigel becomes upset when he realises he is to blame for what has happened...



As the dementia appears to be getting worse, Nigel is frustrated by his lack of memory.



However, later Nigel becomes triggered and suspicious when Julie appears to be making mystery phone calls.



She insists the calls are about a possible job interview.

But the situation stirs up old feelings and reminds Nigel about something that happened in the past...

Nigel becomes suspicious when Julie makes MYSTERY phone calls on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer