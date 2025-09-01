EastEnders spoilers: Ravi uses copper Jack as his ALIBI!
Airs Monday 8 September 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
The rumour mill is in overdrive following the SHOCK shooting on Patrick Trueman (played by Rudolph Walker) and his wife Yolande's (Angela Wynter) wedding day on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
But WHO got shot?
And WHERE is the gun?
On today's episode of the BBC soap, copper Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) considers his next move.
But is Jack's partner, Denise Fox (Diane Parish), already suspicious about his involvement?
Things get awkward when DS Spencer starts asking questions around Albert Square.
Jack lies about his whereabouts at the time of the shooting.
But it looks like he's about to get caught-out when Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) uses Jack as his alibi, claiming they were together at the time of the crime!
How will Jack manage to talk his way out of this one?
Tragedy strikes at Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) house...
Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) and his wife Julie (Karen Henthorn) discover her pet chickens have been killed by foxes!
But Nigel becomes upset when he realises he is to blame for what has happened...
As the dementia appears to be getting worse, Nigel is frustrated by his lack of memory.
However, later Nigel becomes triggered and suspicious when Julie appears to be making mystery phone calls.
She insists the calls are about a possible job interview.
But the situation stirs up old feelings and reminds Nigel about something that happened in the past...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
