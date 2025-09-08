EastEnders spoilers: Will Jack CONFESS about the shooting?

Spoilers
By published

Airs Wednesday 17 September 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.

EastEnders spoilers, Jack Branning, Denise Fox
Denise is alarmed when Jack wants to reveal all about what happened with Ravi and the gun on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Jack Branning (played by Scott Maslen) remains a guilty man after the incident that led to the SHOCK shooting of Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

So far, only Jack, his partner Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) know the truth about what happened when the gun accidentally went off.

But copper Zack's guilt over what happened continues to grow.

On today's episode of the BBC soap, he tells Denise it's time for him to CONFESS the truth and face the consequences...

EastEnders spoilers, Ravi Gulati, Jack Branning

Is Jack about to confess the truth about what happened on the night of the shooting on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and family relative, Zoe (Michelle Ryan), go on a SECRET stake out to find out what has happened to Greg.

Is he alive... or DEAD?

Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) is furious to discover that stepson Joel (Max Murray) has skipped school to attend a LIVE event featuring controversial male podcaster, Drake Zagan.

PLUS, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) wants to move into 25 Albert Square to help her son Peter (Thomas Law) with the kids.

But the news doesn't go down well with Peter's girlfriend, Lauren Branning (Jaqueline Jossa)!

EastEnders spoilers, Stacey Slater, Zoe Slater

Stacey and Zoe go on a stake out on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers, Cindy Beale, Peter Beale

Will Peter let his mum Cindy move in on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers, Joel Marshall, Tommy Moon

Joel and Tommy skip school to go and meet controversial online influencer Drake Zagan on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer

TOPICS
Simon Timblick
Simon Timblick
Writer

Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.

Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.

He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.

Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)

And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch