EastEnders spoilers: Will Jack CONFESS about the shooting?
Airs Wednesday 17 September 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Jack Branning (played by Scott Maslen) remains a guilty man after the incident that led to the SHOCK shooting of Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
So far, only Jack, his partner Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) know the truth about what happened when the gun accidentally went off.
But copper Zack's guilt over what happened continues to grow.
On today's episode of the BBC soap, he tells Denise it's time for him to CONFESS the truth and face the consequences...
Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and family relative, Zoe (Michelle Ryan), go on a SECRET stake out to find out what has happened to Greg.
Is he alive... or DEAD?
Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) is furious to discover that stepson Joel (Max Murray) has skipped school to attend a LIVE event featuring controversial male podcaster, Drake Zagan.
PLUS, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) wants to move into 25 Albert Square to help her son Peter (Thomas Law) with the kids.
But the news doesn't go down well with Peter's girlfriend, Lauren Branning (Jaqueline Jossa)!
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.