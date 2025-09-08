EastEnders spoilers: Will Jack CONFESS about the shooting?

Denise is alarmed when Jack wants to reveal all about what happened with Ravi and the gun on EastEnders...

Jack Branning (played by Scott Maslen) remains a guilty man after the incident that led to the SHOCK shooting of Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



So far, only Jack, his partner Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) know the truth about what happened when the gun accidentally went off.



But copper Zack's guilt over what happened continues to grow.



On today's episode of the BBC soap, he tells Denise it's time for him to CONFESS the truth and face the consequences...

Is Jack about to confess the truth about what happened on the night of the shooting on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and family relative, Zoe (Michelle Ryan), go on a SECRET stake out to find out what has happened to Greg.



Is he alive... or DEAD?



Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) is furious to discover that stepson Joel (Max Murray) has skipped school to attend a LIVE event featuring controversial male podcaster, Drake Zagan.



PLUS, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) wants to move into 25 Albert Square to help her son Peter (Thomas Law) with the kids.



But the news doesn't go down well with Peter's girlfriend, Lauren Branning (Jaqueline Jossa)!

Stacey and Zoe go on a stake out on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Will Peter let his mum Cindy move in on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Joel and Tommy skip school to go and meet controversial online influencer Drake Zagan on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer