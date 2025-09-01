EastEnders spoilers: Will Jack frame Ravi for the SHOOTING?
Airs Tuesday 9 September 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Ravi Gulati (played by Aaron Thiara) is determined not to take the fall for being in possession of a gun on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Drug dealing Ravi got into a confrontation with local copper, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), shortly before someone got SHOT on Patrick (Rudolph Walker) and Yolande Trueman's (Angela Wynter) wedding day.
But now that Ravi has used Jack as his alibi for the night of the shooting, he's got the copper on side.
Or has he?
Jack orders Ravi to leave things to him, as he intends to secretly dispose of the gun.
But little does Ravi know that Jack is intending to plant the gun at No.5A and frame his rival for possession!
However, things don't go quite as planned when Ravi's partner, Priya (Sophie Khan Levy), returns home...
Will she catch Jack in the act?
Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) and best mate, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), head off on a daytrip to the countryside.
Nigel is determined to find a time capsule that he buried with Phil's younger brother, Grant, when they were kids.
The friends are both surprised when Nigel, who has been diagnosed with dementia, is able to lead them to the exact spot where the time capsule is buried!
But WHAT is inside the buried treasure?
Callum Highway (Tony Clay) is shocked when he comes face-to-face with his estranged dad, Jonno (Richard Graham)!
Jonno is accused of a verbal and physical homophobic attack on local resident, Eve Unwin (Heather Peace).
WHAT is Jonno doing back on Albert Square?
Will policeman Callum have no choice but to ARREST his own dad?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
