Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb Miligan's high-risk mission ruined by Ruby?
Airs Tuesday 23rd September 2025 at 7.00pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Caleb Miligan tries to make his exit in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
So Caleb's got an urgent errand to run, but the setup is super secret, super toxic and utterly mind-blowing.
But as he's attempting to leave the house without Ruby catching him, the jittery business owner is caught in the act by his wife and sister Chas.
Ruby wants to know where he's headed but there's no way Caleb can tell her… Is his top-secret, high-risk mission about to fall apart?
* Due to publishing deadlines, certain storylines have been held back.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Caleb Miligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- Joe Tate - Ned Porteous
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Ruby Fox-Miligan - Beth Cordingly
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Victoria Barton - Isabel Hodgins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooton
- Eve Dingle - Bella James
- Mary Goskirk - Louise Jameson
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
