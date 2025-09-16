Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb Miligan's high-risk mission ruined by Ruby?

Ruby wants to know where Caleb's going and why he's trying to leave the house unseen…

Emmerdale's Caleb Miligan tries to make his exit in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Caleb's got an urgent errand to run, but the setup is super secret, super toxic and utterly mind-blowing.

But as he's attempting to leave the house without Ruby catching him, the jittery business owner is caught in the act by his wife and sister Chas.

Ruby wants to know where he's headed but there's no way Caleb can tell her… Is his top-secret, high-risk mission about to fall apart?

Ruby and Chas demand to know where Caleb is going (Image credit: ITV)

