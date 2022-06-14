Casualty spoilers: Can Dylan Keogh lead the ED through a tragic school shooting crisis?

Will Dylan Keogh lead from the front in Casualty's deadly double-bill?

Dylan Keogh leads the traumatised ED team through a horrifying crisis in Casualty double-bill Wednesday’s Child (BBC One, 8.40pm, Saturday 18 June 2022. Please note: BBC2 in Wales. See our TV Guide for listings).

Exclusive Casualty spoilers below…

Dylan Keogh navigates terrible tragedy

Clinical lead Dylan Keogh (William Beck) receives a horrifying code red call declaring a major incident at a local high school in Casualty double-bill Wednesday's Child.

The shocked staff ready themselves, before springing into action when multiple casualties and panicked relatives flood the ED.

Yet, despite their preparations, the team are forced to make heart-wrenching life-and-death decisions in the face of unthinkable horror.

Dylan and the ED team face an unprecedented emergency situation. (Image credit: BBC)

Amid the crisis, nurses David Hide (Jason Durr) and Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) are especially in turmoil, as the terrible event affects them on a personal level - their teenage children Ollie Hide (Harry Collett) and Natalia Malinovsky (Zoe Brough) attend the school at the centre of this traumatic event.

Bravely David and Faith continue to work on patients at the ED as they desperately await news of their own children, pushing them to breaking point…

The waiting game. There's fear, tension and tears for David and Faith. (Image credit: BBC)

First responders

Police officer Ffion Morgan (Stirling Gallacher) is among the first responders at the school, along with paramedic Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson). They’re joined by Ffion’s wife and paramedic boss, Jan Jennings (Di Botcher), and junior paramedics Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) and Sah Brockner (Arin Smethurst).

Both the most experienced among them and the more junior are faced with tragedy of nightmare proportions. They do their utmost to save lives, but will the events have far-reaching effects on them all?

Line of duty. Are Sah and the other first responders in danger? (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week

Among the catastrophic scenes receptionist Paul Pegg (Paul Popplewell) is faced with his past, and nurse Marty Kirkby (Shaheen Jafargholi) reconsiders his future with social worker Adi Kapadia (Raj Bajaj).

Elsewhere, Dylan clashes with Ffion, as both try to perform their jobs to the utmost under intense circumstances.

Ffion Morgan wants to launch an immediate investigation into the tragedy. (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty airs on Saturday, June 18 2022 at 8.40pm on BBC1. BBC2 in Wales. The episode is available on iPlayer after transmission.