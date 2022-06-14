Casualty spoilers: Can Dylan Keogh lead the ED through a tragic school shooting crisis?
Airs Saturday 18 June 2022 at 8.40pm on BBC One.
Dylan Keogh leads the traumatised ED team through a horrifying crisis in Casualty double-bill Wednesday’s Child (BBC One, 8.40pm, Saturday 18 June 2022. Please note: BBC2 in Wales. See our TV Guide for listings).
Dylan Keogh navigates terrible tragedy
Clinical lead Dylan Keogh (William Beck) receives a horrifying code red call declaring a major incident at a local high school in Casualty double-bill Wednesday's Child.
The shocked staff ready themselves, before springing into action when multiple casualties and panicked relatives flood the ED.
Yet, despite their preparations, the team are forced to make heart-wrenching life-and-death decisions in the face of unthinkable horror.
Amid the crisis, nurses David Hide (Jason Durr) and Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) are especially in turmoil, as the terrible event affects them on a personal level - their teenage children Ollie Hide (Harry Collett) and Natalia Malinovsky (Zoe Brough) attend the school at the centre of this traumatic event.
Bravely David and Faith continue to work on patients at the ED as they desperately await news of their own children, pushing them to breaking point…
First responders
Police officer Ffion Morgan (Stirling Gallacher) is among the first responders at the school, along with paramedic Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson). They’re joined by Ffion’s wife and paramedic boss, Jan Jennings (Di Botcher), and junior paramedics Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) and Sah Brockner (Arin Smethurst).
Both the most experienced among them and the more junior are faced with tragedy of nightmare proportions. They do their utmost to save lives, but will the events have far-reaching effects on them all?
Also in Casualty this week
Among the catastrophic scenes receptionist Paul Pegg (Paul Popplewell) is faced with his past, and nurse Marty Kirkby (Shaheen Jafargholi) reconsiders his future with social worker Adi Kapadia (Raj Bajaj).
Elsewhere, Dylan clashes with Ffion, as both try to perform their jobs to the utmost under intense circumstances.
Casualty airs on Saturday, June 18 2022 at 8.40pm on BBC1. BBC2 in Wales. The episode is available on iPlayer after transmission.
