Casualty spoilers: Dylan Keogh on the warpath and David Hide stalked!

Man of action. Dylan Keogh wants to see changes not hear excuses...

Dylan Keogh is taking no prisoners in Casualty episode We Need to Talk About Ollie (BBC One, 8.30pm, Saturday 27 August 2022), and David Hide is stalked by a journalist!

Dylan Keogh: Mission possible?

Clinical lead Dylan Keogh (William Beck) takes hospital manager Marcus Fidel to task this week, when a lack of beds and working equipment puts more patients’ lives in danger.

Marcus is shocked at how adamant Dylan is and his choice use of language, but Dylan is not taking no for an answer. After all, he made a promise to Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) last week that he’d do everything in his power to improve the ED. There were leaves people, and that means something!

Beleaf! Last week Dylan made Charlie a solemn promise. (Image credit: BBC)

Surprisingly Marcus (Adam Sina) is motivated by Dylan’s scathing remarks and manages to secure new supplies and some overflow beds.

Dylan is so pleasantly surprised by these initial results, he offers to shake Marcus by the hand — a TV handshake more powerful than Paul Hollywood’s on Bake Off.

But is Marcus to be trusted? He is already hiding his secret relationship with consultant Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) and a known cheater. What else isn’t he telling our Dylan?

Mr Motivator. Dylan's unlikely approach spurs Marcus into action. (Image credit: BBC)

Will David fall victim to an underhand plot?

This week in Casualty David Hide is floored by a shock return and an undercover journalist!

The troubled nurse wants to move forward with his life, yet there’s no escaping the guilt of deceased son Ollie’s deadly shooting spree at school.

Last week David dramatically burned all Ollie’s belongings — even the school notebook which he hoped would hold a clue to Ollie’s terrible actions... (Frankly we’re a bit annoyed, as we wanted to read it).

This week David is stunned when his ex-wife Rosalene - Ollie’s mother - turns up on his doorstep with a hidden agenda…

David Hide gives his ex a cold reception when she comes calling... (Image credit: BBC)

Rosalene (Ackley Bridge’s Jackie Knowles) wants David to talk to journalist Alex Carter to clear their murdering son’s name! Appalled, David abruptly shuts Rosalene down, as he believes they’ll never know why Ollie did what he did.

Jackie Knowles as Rosalene in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC)

At work, David’s day begins to look up when he bumps into former patient and nurse Susan Kellmer, a woman he once treated during a mental health crisis.

Susan (EastEnders’ Rachel Bavidge) is now working as a barista at Holby Hospital and there’s an instant connection. They bond further when Susan, who seems to know nothing about Ollie, needs treatment after an accident with a coffee machine.

The look of love? Susan catches David's eye. (Image credit: BBC)

David’s day takes another turn for the worse, however, when he discovers one of his patients calling herself Aliya Azad (Nikhita Lesler) is actually Rosalene’s journalist, working undercover! Disgusted, David has a furious row with Rosalene outside the ED and he coldly turns his back on her.

Later, David goes on a date with Susan, who’s overjoyed at meeting someone she can trust, unaware that David’s deceiving her about his son’s killer past…

Writing wrongs. Nikhita Lesler stars as undercover journalist Alex. (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week…

Paramedics Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) and Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) treat young brothers Max and Liam Kendle after a car crash in a heartbreaking storyline of neglect, love and hope.

Guest stars Gabriel Robinson and Tyler Howitt impress as vulnerable Liam and Max.

Gabriel Robinson and Tyler Howitt as vulnerable Liam and Max. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) is shocked at the delays his patients are experiencing.

Iain lets Dylan know that the paramedics are under pressure. (Image credit: BBC)

The shortage of equipment forces Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) to manually try and save a child’s life.

The quiet man. Jacob battles to save a child's life this week. (Image credit: BBC)

And Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) offers to help Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) take the next step in making her life in Holby more permanent…

Faith and Dylan work closely together during another difficult shift. (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Casualty airs on Saturday, August 27 2022 at 8.30pm on BBC One.

The episode is available on iPlayer after transmission.