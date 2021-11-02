‘Casualty’ spoilers: Ethan Hardy dead in DEADLY double bill?

Is Ethan Hardy dead in this week's Casualty double bill!?

There’s twice as much Casualty this week! First up is ‘Blinded’ (BBC1, 8.45pm, Saturday 06 November 2021) followed immediately by ‘Two Minutes’ (BBC1, 9.25pm 06 November 2021 - See our TV Guide for listings).

Stevie Nash’s revenge plan steps up a gear in the first episode, only to be (temporarily) side-tracked by warm feelings towards Ethan Hardy. But by Saturday’s second episode the Casualty consultant is armed, dangerous and ready to kill Ethan!

Full spoilers are below.

Ethan Hardy dead when Stevie Nash ‘Blinded’ by rage?

Stevie Nash has only one thing on her mind in the first Casualty outing - take down Ethan Hardy no matter what! Stevie blames Ethan for ruining her sister’s Emma’s life, as she was tragically left in a vegetative state after being treated by an inexperienced Ethan in 2016.

In ‘Blinded’ Stevie (Elinor Lawless) leaves poorly Emma with her carer, so she can go to work and dig up dirt on Ethan (George Rainsford).

Ethan is perplexed when Stevie won't play nice in 'Casualty'... (Image credit: BBC)

Ethan Hardy Mission: Just Be Nice!

Meanwhile, Ethan, who senses Stevie’s intense dislike for him but has no idea why, is on an alternative mission… he’s determined to befriend the prickly consultant and tell her about his Huntington’s diagnosis.

When Ethan invites Stevie to work in Resus with him, she jumps at the chance, convinced it will give her an opportunity to prove his incompetence. But as the shift progresses, Stevie becomes reluctantly impressed by his skills as a doctor! In fact, it’s Stevie who makes a major medical mistake, which may prove fatal for a young man in her care.

Mission accomplished?

Utterly distraught at her error, Stevie breaks down only for kindly Ethan to step in. Surprised by his reassurance, wisdom and compassion Stevie begins to see him in a new light, and agrees to go for a coffee later.

Bad news travels slowly in 'Casualty'. When Stevie fails to get an urgent message she's left distraught... (Image credit: BBC)

A shock death changes everything

Sadly it’s a short lived truce. After Stevie finally gets an urgent message from Emma’s carer that Ethan failed to pass on to her, she races home, only to be faced with devastating news - Emma has died...

Also in Casualty episode ‘Blinded’

Jacob wishes his co-workers cared less in 'Casualty'... (Image credit: BBC)

Traumatised Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) makes a career-changing decision after an unpredictable patient lashes out.



Jacob’s colleagues rally round him when he returns to work, but shrugs off their concern, insisting the situation with Tina was just a bad break up.

To say they’re concerned is an understatement, so David Hide (Jason Durr) reaches out in a bid to help Jacob realise he’s a victim of abuse.

An incident with Luke (Alex Austin), a paranoid and unpredictable patient, helps Jacob accept that he needs to be honest with himself. He opens up to David before making a major career decision…

Meanwhile, Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) urges Ethan to reconsider opening up to Stevie about his Huntington’s diagnosis. Rash has problems of his own too - he’s approached by a teenager belonging to Hafsa Kazimi’s gang at the ED. Is Hafsa (Zainab Hasan) having him watched?

Robyn Miller (Amanda Henderson) is shocked when Paul turns up for a shift at the ED. He wants to rekindle their friendship/budding romance, but she doesn’t want him in her life after he catfished Charlie Fairhead.

Will she reconsider if Paul (Paul Popplewell) can convince Charlie (Derek Thompson) to forgive him?

Elsewhere, Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) asks Jacob to take over a difficult patient, while Dylan Keogh (William Beck) takes to the role of clinical lead like Connie Beauchamp takes to a new pair of high heels!

See below for the spoilers to Casualty’s second episode in this week’s double bill.

Luke's unpredictable behaviour frightens Faith... (Image credit: BBC)

'Casualty' spoilers: ‘Two Minutes’

Casualty’s second outing to Holby-land is titled ‘Two Minutes’ (BBC1, 9.25pm 06 November 2021 - See our TV Guide for listings) and picks up directly after the events in ‘Blinded’.

Murder in mind!

Rooftop Reckoning! Stevie is armed and dangerous. Is this the end for Ethan? (Image credit: BBC)

In the second outing to Holby-land it's the morning after Emma’s death and grieving Stevie Nash turns up to work in an unpredictable state.

First she’s kicked out of Resus by Dylan when she clashes with Ethan over how best to treat two sisters dangerously entangled in barbed wire.

Then she’s asked to look after Luke, who she unexpectedly opens up to. But when Luke goes missing Ethan and Stevie end up alone on the rooftop. An emotional showdown ensues and Stevie pulls a pair of scissors on Ethan.

Will Stevie have her revenge?

Also in 'Casualty' episode ‘Two Minutes’

Rash has a life or death decision to make in 'Casualty'... (Image credit: BBC)

Rash is starting to feel like he’s caught in a trap set by Hafsa’s gang. Gang members turn up at his flat demanding that he treat a wounded teenager. Later they make their way to the ED and tell him there will be consequences unless he starts stealing prescription drugs.

As well as blackmailing the well-meaning doctor, the gang also attack Rash’s father Ashok (Kriss Dosanjh), who winds up in the ED.

Will terrified Rash stand up to Hafsa’s gang? Or is his life of crime only just beginning?

Elsewhere on the ED, Faith’s heart flutters over Dylan’s leadership qualities, while Dylan is impressed by Robyn’s photoshop skills when she makes him the ED’s poster boy for recycling!

Best pals Dylan and David plan to put the world to rights in Casualty... (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty’s double-bill kicks off at 8.45pm on BBC1 on Saturday 06 November 2021. Both episodes will be available on iPlayer after transmission.