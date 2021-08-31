‘Casualty’ spoilers: Iain Dean discovers the terrible truth about Tina and Jacob!

Iain Dean discovers Jacob Masters’ living nightmare at the hands of abusive girlfriend Tina Mollett…

In this week’s Casualty episode ‘Short Fuses’ (BBC1, 9.30pm, Saturday 04 September 2021 - See our TV Guide for listings) Stevie Nash’s secret revenge plans step up a gear, and paramedic Iain is horrified when he finds out the truth about Tina and Jacob’s abusive relationship…

Full Casualty spoilers below.

Iain Dean, the best of men!

Paramedic Iain Dean is delighted when Jacob Masters asks him to be best man at his wedding to Tina Mollett... until he begins to suspect that something is terribly wrong in the couple’s relationship.

When Jacob’s son Blake is unable to make it home in time for his wedding, the senior nurse manager asks Iain (Michael Stevenson) if he would do him the honour of becoming his best man.

Iain is made up and immediately accepts!

Fear factor. Terrified Jacob falsely admits to hurting Tina in order to keep her abusive secret. (Image credit: BBC)

Jacob’s secret fears

Iain may be chuffed, but groom-to-be Jacob (Charles Venn) is walking on eggshells. Prior to asking Iain to be his best man, his bride-to-be Tina threw a stapler at him…

Volatile Tina becomes incensed when Jacob changes their wedding venue without telling her first. Jacob has managed to get her dream wedding location and booked it as a special surprise. Instead of appreciating Jacob’s big gesture Tina explodes with anger, rants about not being able to trust him, and storms out.

Jacob, sadly, blames himself for upsetting Tina...

Tina hints that Jacob is violent…

Beside herself with rage, outside the hospital Tina (Adele James) starts banging her head against the wall, injuring herself in the process.

Shortly afterwards Iain notices Tina has a cut on her forehead and asks her what happened. At first Tina tries to brush him off, but goes on to imply that Jacob could be to blame!

Tina bashes her head against a wall in fury... and let's Jacob take the blame! (Image credit: BBC)

Insult to injury

Troubled by Tina's suggestion, Iain confronts Jacob. Cowed, scared and desperate to protect Tina, abuse victim Jacob takes the blame and says he lashed out.

Shocked, kindhearted Iain encourages Jacob to attend anger management counselling and offers to support him however he can.

Housecall horror!

Iain’s last shout-out of the day fills him with dread. Jacob’s neighbour has called for an ambulance to attend the nurse’s property urgently.

At first Iain believes Jacob has seriously hurt Tina, who tries to keep the plucky paramedic from entering the house. Iain, however, isn’t taking no for an answer. He barges his way in only to be greeted by a horrific scene - Jacob is bleeding on the floor having been attacked with a bottle.

Suddenly Iain realises the terrible truth, but will Jacob accept his help? Or will Tina talk her way out of trouble once again?

Jacob ends up in hospital after another vicious assault. Will he accept Iain's help? (Image credit: BBC)

Jade bonds with scheming Stevie

Elsewhere, Jade Lovall (Gabriella Leon) is having a ‘mare of a day. She feels unappreciated, underpaid and, to top it all off, is discriminated against by an angry patient for being deaf.

Upset, the young nurse opens up to new consultant Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) and reveals that saving the life of a woman called Emma is what drew her to nursing in the first place. Stevie is stunned when she realises Jade is talking about her sister, Emma!

Furious Stevie adds Jade to her revenge hit list! (Image credit: BBC)

Stevie takes Jade under her wing...

Feeling private gratitude towards Jade, Stevie works closely with her throughout their shift. She also questions Jade about Ethan Hardy, who Stevie believes is responsible for ruining her sister’s life.

But when Jade reveals she caused the accident that has left Emma needing round-the-clock care, Stevie is secretly incandescent and plots revenge!

Also in Casualty this week

New paramedic Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) is paired with Iain Dean.

One of their first shoutouts is to a homeless man called Al, who lives in the local woods. Teddy is moved by Al’s plight but also introduced to the realities, complexities, frustrations and limitations of their job...

Teddy and Iain’s last pick up of the day is Jacob Masters, who they admit to St James… Will Teddy exercise discretion about Jacob’s domestic abuse situation?

Faith Cadogan is hungover after another night out with Stevie. When Stevie tells Jade to toughen up after she’s discriminated against, Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) forces Stevie to apologise. Spying an opportunity to learn more about Ethan (George Rainsford), Stevie ingratiates herself with Jade. Will Faith regret bringing Stevie and Jade closer together?

This episode of Casualty airs on BBC1 at 9.30pm, Saturday 04 September 2021, and will be available on BBC iPlayer afterwards.