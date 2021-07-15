'Casualty' spoilers: Love at last for Ethan Hardy?

Ethan Hardy is in for a love shock in Casualty...



Paramedic Fenisha Khatri is fed up with dancing around her true feelings for Ethan Hardy, and this week in Casualty (BBC1, 8.20pm — see our TV Guide for listings) decides to take matters into her own hands!

Following Rash’s leftfield revelation that Ethan — who she co-parents baby Bodhi with — is in love with her, Fenisha (Olivia D’Lima) realises she can no longer sit on her feelings, despite the fact she’s dating locum Matthew Afolami.

This Saturday when Ethan (George Rainsford) turns up at the ambulance bay with a cup of Fenisha’s favourite tea, she challenges the doctor about his true feelings for her.

Ethan, as usual, denies everything!

Matthew confronts Fenisha

Unbeknown to Fenisha, Matthew (Osi Okerafor) has overheard her entire conversation with Ethan!

Realising she doesn’t love him, he confronts Fenisha and accuses her of lying to him. Matthew is furious and heartbroken, as they recently rekindled their relationship after a lengthy estrangement due to Fenisha jilting him at the altar on their wedding day years before.

Fenisha apologises profusely, but Matthew is reeling with emotion. He’s devastated that he trusted Fenisha again even though his nearest and dearest warned him not to...

Smitten Matthew is heartbroken in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC1)

Matthew then confronts Ethan Hardy!

Fuming after his showdown with Fenisha, Matthew runs into Ethan straight afterwards, reveals he’s been dumped, and tells Ethan exactly what he thinks of them both!

Ethan goes in search of Fenisha and attempts to get her to reconsider a relationship with Matthew, spelling out that they can never be together due to his illness.

Matthew discovers three's a crowd in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC1)

More shocks to come for Ethan Hardy...

Fenisha’s crushed when a tearful Ethan explains why he thinks they can’t have a relationship. But after some soul searching decides that she isn’t giving up yet!

The romantic paramedic plans a big gesture, pulling out all the stops — including some impressive surprises for Doctor Who fan Ethan!

Will the starcrossed medics finally give love a chance?

Is love finally in the air for Fenisha and Ethan? (Image credit: BBC1)

Also in Casualty this week...

Ethan Hardy isn't the only one involved in shock confrontations this week!



Anxious David Hide (Jason Durr) goes into overdrive when he discovers his son, Ollie, has received dozens of messages from someone called "Ma".

Meanwhile, his estranged wife, Rosa, collapses during a meeting with her manager Jacob Masters, who is investigating David’s claims that she’s been poisoning Ollie…

Discovering Rosa is being treated in the ED, an incandescent David accuses her of faking illness and demands she leaves his son alone!

Soon afterwards David turns his ire onto Rash!

When more details emerge about this complex situation, David may have some apologising to do. But should friends and family be concerned about his mental health?

Meanwhile, Dylan Keogh (William Beck) is deeply concerned about Ollie and David after the shock accusations hurled at Rosa.

At first, he recommends counselling to help them overcome the trauma. Later as David’s behaviour begins to unravel, however, Dylan firmly disagrees with his friend’s decision making.

Elsewhere, will smitten Jacob regret giving manipulative Tina his credit card?

Accused of a terrible crime, Rosa collapses in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC1)

The cast in this episode of Casualty: