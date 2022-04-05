Casualty spoilers: Marty Kirkby floored by shocking baby secret!

Marty Kirkby reels when surrogate secrets and lies are exposed in Casualty episode I Will Trust in You (BBC1, 8.35pm, Saturday 09 April 2022 - See our TV Guide for listings). Meanwhile, Dylan Keogh is by Paula Kettering’s side as she learns whether or not she will get custody of baby Ena…

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Marty Kirkby in baby betrayal!

For the first time in his life Marty Kirkby (Shaheen Jafargholi) feels he’s met someone he can truly depend on. But the ED nurse’s trust in boyfriend Adi Kapadia (Raj Bajaj) is brutally betrayed this week, when he discovers the shy social worker is due to become a father!

The shocking truth comes out when Adi’s pregnant 'friend' Jessica is admitted to the ED doubled over in pain and bleeding. Nurse David Hide (Jason Durr) wants her to have an urgent ultrasound and, in front of Marty, asks Jessica if he should contact the baby’s father…

Adi and Jessica (Call the Midwife star Maya Saroya) share an awkward, guilty look, as Adi reveals that he’s the father! Marty is floored and utterly speechless, as Adi leaves to attend Jessica’s scan…

The moment of truth. Devastated Marty learns that Adi is about to become a father - and has been lying since they met. (Image credit: BBC)

Is this the end for Marty and Adi?

Later, Adi finally tells confused Marty the full story - Jessica is his surrogate and he alone will be raising the baby when it arrives. Suddenly, early red flags begin to make sense to Marty.

Reeling from being lied to since the moment they met, will the heartbroken nurse dump Adi?

Cold comfort. Will betrayed Marty ever be able to forgive Adi? (Image credit: BBC)

Dylan Keogh comforts Paula

It’s judgement day for Paula Kettering (Rosie Jones). Flanked by Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) and Dylan Keogh (William Beck), can she convince stern Judge Tomlins to give her custody of her daughter?

The hearing gets off to a bad start before it even begins, when Paula has a fall at home the night before and injures her head. When Dylan turns up the next morning she’s in a state of distress and convinced the visible head wound will hurt her case.

A lovely behind-the-scenes moment with Di Botcher, Rosie Jones and William Beck. (Image credit: BBC)

The hearing is fraught with emotion, but happily Judge Tomlins (Nighty Night’s Lucy Sheen) grants Paula custody of baby Ena. However, at home, Paula struggles to cope with Ena and believes she’s a terrible mother. A feeling that’s cemented after an impromptu visit from social worker Louise Fletcher (Amy Trigg), who is quick to point out everything Paula is doing wrong.

Paula becomes exhausted by the sleepless nights, yet refuses to admit she needs help. But when she realises Ena has a raised temperature and a rash she races to the ED. Will she finally ask for the help she needs and deserves?

Mother and child reunion. Paula and Ena are back together at last. (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week…

Marty is alarmed when teenager Jude (Sonny Charlton) is admitted to the ED on multiple occasions in an emotive storyline, which stars EastEnders’ Lucy Speed as the teenager’s mum Rebecca and Cold Feet’s David Bark-Jones as her father Joseph.

This episode of Casualty airs on Saturday 09 April 2022 at 8.35pm on BBC1. It is available on iPlayer after transmission.