Casualty spoilers: Sah Brockner’s history of violence revealed!

Traumatised Sah Brockner is forced to face a time of torment they'd rather forget.

Sah Brockner confronts their painful past in Casualty episode Dark Room (BBC1, 8.50pm, Saturday 07 May 2022 — see our TV Guide for listings) while David Hide struggles in the wake of wife Rosa’s sudden departure.

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Sah Brockner faces childhood trauma

Paramedic Sah Brockner is something of a closed book, but secrets from their past are about to be spilled!

This week, Sah, Casualty’s first regular transgender and non-binary character, is rattled when they treat a patient with a fractured arm and it turns out to be their school bully, Scott!

Sah is shaken by the sudden return of nasty bully Scott into their life. (Image credit: BBC)

At home with Sah

Prior to this shocking encounter with Scott, Sah’s morning gets off to a lovely start.

A rare glimpse into the paramedic’s private life sees Sah at home joyfully celebrating their birthday with dad Kevin (Gordon Peaston), who they have a close relationship with. That is, until the post arrives with a card addressed to 'Sarah' from their mother, which Sah rips up without opening!

As Sah prepares to leave for work, Kevin reveals that his carer has had to take the day off unexpectedly. Sah is reluctant to leave their father alone, but Kevin, who is recovering from a stroke, reassures Sah that he’ll be fine.

Sah is in Scott's sights once again. Will he destroy their career? (Image credit: BBC)

At work with Iain

At the ED Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) criticises Sah for being abrupt and distracted while treating a young patient who needed reassurance. They resolve to do better at the next shout-out, but that proves difficult when transphobic patient Willow (Broadchurch and Sister Boniface Mysteries star Carolyn Pickles) rudely questions their identity.

Sah keeps their cool, while Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless), who also gets a taste of Willow’s sharp tongue, offers some characteristic comedy support. But even so, their birthday goes from bad to worse when the next patient turns out to be their childhood bully Scott!

While Iain is out of earshot Scott (EastEnders’ Frankie Wade) picks up where he left off and makes angry, ambiguous comments about their school days. Sah’s uncomfortable but responds with the utmost professionalism, which rankles Scott further…

Iain finds Sah in a state of distress and learns the horrible truth about Scott. (Image credit: BBC)

Dylan on the warpath

While being treated at the ED for a fractured arm, Dylan Keogh asks Scott about his history of broken bones. Dylan (William Beck) is left speechless as Scott reveals that Sah viciously assaulted him with a skateboard when they were younger!

Stunned by Scott’s accusations, Dylan begins questioning Sah’s future at Holby City Hospital.

Later, Dylan seems to get his answer when he catches Sah squaring up to Scott with a clenched fist…

Unknown to Dylan, Scott has been nastily goading Sah and has pushed the paramedic to breaking point.

Furious, the clinical lead accuses Sah of professional misconduct!

With Sah’s career on the line, will the deeply private paramedic open up about their traumatic past?

Dylan takes a grim view of Sah when he intercepts a fight with Scott. (Image credit: BBC)

David can’t hide his despair

Nurse David Hide opens up to colleague Faith Cadogan about teenage son Ollie’s recent reckless behaviour.

David (Jason Durr) reveals that Ollie blames him for Rosa — David’s wife and Ollie’s stepmum — leaving Holby.

Not only has David not heard from Rosa since she left, but he’s also at a loss at how to connect with Ollie. Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) advises David to befriend Ollie, rather than punish him. But that turns out to be practically impossible when Ollie (Dunkirk and Dolittle star Harry Collett) ends up in the ED in need of treatment and under arrest!

In good Faith. David turns to Faith for advice. (Image credit: BBC)

David has no idea that Ollie is being relentlessly bullied at school and, influenced by new friend Rob — who also winds up in the ED — has taken revenge on his tormentors.

Desperate for support David calls Rosa but is left utterly dejected when he gets put through to her voicemail. Instead, David turns to Rob (Emmerdale and Waterloo Road star Noah Valentine) looking for answers…

Without revealing too much, it looks like the father and son are in for a tough time…

David struggles to control his fury when Ollie is arrested. (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week…

Once again Dylan discovers that being the boss isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, as he must deal with yet another staff disciplinary issue.

Paramedic Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) supports Sah, but will it make any difference?

Meanwhile, Iain discovers the truth behind Scott's abuse when Sah breaks down and confides in him. Will he keep what he knows to himself?

Elsewhere, Kevin is disappointed that Sah hasn’t told their co-workers that it’s their birthday, and decides to take matters into his own hands. How will Sah react when they find out?

And, in an unexpected plot twist for Sah it turns out that Willow is Scott’s mother…

Arrested development. Ollie has questions to answer... (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty airs on Saturday, May 7 2022 at 8.50pm on BBC1. The episode is available on iPlayer after transmission.