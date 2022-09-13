Casualty Spoilers: Sah Brockner’s hostage horror!
Airs Saturday 17 September 2022 at 8.35pm on BBC One.
Sah Brockner is kidnapped by a killer patient in Casualty episode Enough (BBC One, 8.35pm, Saturday 17 September 2022 - See our TV Guide for listings). Elsewhere, Dylan Keogh lays down the law with Marcus Fidel!
Casualty spoilers in full below…
Sah Brockner kidnapped at knifepoint
Paramedic Sah Brockner has the day from hell when they’re kidnapped by a patient!
Brian Dunlop (Coronation Street’s Philip Correia) suffers a head injury after crashing a stolen bike in a foolhardy attempt to see his sons before he’s sent to prison for a fatal drunk driving incident.
At the ED Brian’s wife, Dionne (Call the Midwife’s Tracy Anne Green) angrily reveals they won’t be visiting him in prison, so he escapes, steals a car, and takes Sah (Arin Smethurst) hostage at knifepoint! Sah, however, is equally desperate to stay at the hospital as their father, Kevin, has had a stroke.
When Sah confronts Brian, will this terrifying situation turn deadly?
Family showdown
Prior to this terrifying ordeal, Sah’s day is already challenging. Their dad, Kevin (Gordon Peaston), suffers a suspected stroke and is rushed to the ED. Sah is initially unaware of the situation because they’re ignoring calls from their estranged mum Jools (Alex Childs).
As soon as the news filters back to Sah, they race to their father’s bedside. Kevin, who’s life hangs in the balance, pleads with Sah to forgive Jools for walking out on them, but the rookie paramedic can’t.
Soon afterwards, Jools and Sah have an explosive showdown outside the ED, where Sah reveals the impact of being simultaneously abandoned by their mother and becoming primary carer for their father as a teenager.
Shortly before the kidnapping Jools and Kevin drop a shocking new bombshell about their relationship, leaving Sah reeling… Words are said, which they may never get the opportunity to take back.
Sah’s life now depends on someone raising the alarm about their abduction…
Dylan Keogh manipulated
Clinical lead Dylan Keogh is also having a terrible day. One of his favourite elderly patients, Betty Gilmartin (Flowers star Leila Hoffman), is dying and he’s finding it difficult to acquire her a quiet room.
Meanwhile, hospital manager Marcus Fidel is running interference on the wards…
Dylan (William Beck) is furious when Marcus (Adam Sina) insists there’s no money for additional security staff - it seems he’s already forgotten the near-deadly events of last week. Instead Marcus provides the frontline medics with three measly body cameras, and leaves Dylan to break the news to his staff.
Then, in a board meeting, scheming Marcus puts Dylan on the spot, leaving him tongue-tied, before stepping in and speaking for him. But it's Marcus who’s left speechless when Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) bursts in and reveals a staff member has been kidnapped!
For Dylan, who cares deeply about the safety of his team, it's his worst nightmare come true.
Dylan bites back
Later, frustrated by the day’s events, Dylan gives it to Marcus with both barrels and lays out an ultimatum. Privately, however, the clinical lead is demoralised and starting to believe that improving conditions in the ED is an impossible task. A belief that’s given additional weight when he overhears Marty and Paul slagging him off.
Is it time for Dylan to walk away from Holby ED?
Also in Casualty this week
Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) is berated by a patient for wearing a body camera.
Marty Kirkby (Shaheen Jafargholi) catches Paul Pegg (Paul Popplewell) hiding something from Dylan.
And Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) is stunned when she discovers her car has been stolen and Sah is missing… Will the paramedic boss join the dots before a dangerous situation turns deadly?
This episode of Casualty airs on Saturday 17 September 2022 at 8.35pm on BBC One and is available on iPlayer after transmission.
