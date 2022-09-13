Casualty Spoilers: Sah Brockner’s hostage horror!

Sah Brockner is kidnapped by a killer patient in Casualty episode Enough (BBC One, 8.35pm, Saturday 17 September 2022 - See our TV Guide for listings). Elsewhere, Dylan Keogh lays down the law with Marcus Fidel!

Casualty spoilers in full below…

Sah Brockner kidnapped at knifepoint

Paramedic Sah Brockner has the day from hell when they’re kidnapped by a patient!

Brian Dunlop (Coronation Street’s Philip Correia) suffers a head injury after crashing a stolen bike in a foolhardy attempt to see his sons before he’s sent to prison for a fatal drunk driving incident.

At the ED Brian’s wife, Dionne (Call the Midwife’s Tracy Anne Green) angrily reveals they won’t be visiting him in prison, so he escapes, steals a car, and takes Sah (Arin Smethurst) hostage at knifepoint! Sah, however, is equally desperate to stay at the hospital as their father, Kevin, has had a stroke.

When Sah confronts Brian, will this terrifying situation turn deadly?

Jan orders Sah to stand down when Kevin is admitted to the ED, unaware what lies in store... (Image credit: BBC)

Family showdown

Prior to this terrifying ordeal, Sah’s day is already challenging. Their dad, Kevin (Gordon Peaston), suffers a suspected stroke and is rushed to the ED. Sah is initially unaware of the situation because they’re ignoring calls from their estranged mum Jools (Alex Childs).

As soon as the news filters back to Sah, they race to their father’s bedside. Kevin, who’s life hangs in the balance, pleads with Sah to forgive Jools for walking out on them, but the rookie paramedic can’t.

Soon afterwards, Jools and Sah have an explosive showdown outside the ED, where Sah reveals the impact of being simultaneously abandoned by their mother and becoming primary carer for their father as a teenager.

Shortly before the kidnapping Jools and Kevin drop a shocking new bombshell about their relationship, leaving Sah reeling… Words are said, which they may never get the opportunity to take back.

Sah’s life now depends on someone raising the alarm about their abduction…

Jools and Sah face off outside the ED. (Image credit: BBC)

Dylan Keogh manipulated

Clinical lead Dylan Keogh is also having a terrible day. One of his favourite elderly patients, Betty Gilmartin (Flowers star Leila Hoffman), is dying and he’s finding it difficult to acquire her a quiet room.

Meanwhile, hospital manager Marcus Fidel is running interference on the wards…

The cold confront. Marcus and Dylan battle for the soul of Holby ED. (Image credit: BBC)

Dylan (William Beck) is furious when Marcus (Adam Sina) insists there’s no money for additional security staff - it seems he’s already forgotten the near-deadly events of last week. Instead Marcus provides the frontline medics with three measly body cameras, and leaves Dylan to break the news to his staff.

Then, in a board meeting, scheming Marcus puts Dylan on the spot, leaving him tongue-tied, before stepping in and speaking for him. But it's Marcus who’s left speechless when Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) bursts in and reveals a staff member has been kidnapped!

For Dylan, who cares deeply about the safety of his team, it's his worst nightmare come true.

Charlie breaks bad news to Dylan. (Image credit: BBC)

Dylan bites back

Later, frustrated by the day’s events, Dylan gives it to Marcus with both barrels and lays out an ultimatum. Privately, however, the clinical lead is demoralised and starting to believe that improving conditions in the ED is an impossible task. A belief that’s given additional weight when he overhears Marty and Paul slagging him off.

Is it time for Dylan to walk away from Holby ED?

Utterly dejected, Dylan contemplates the future... (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week

Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) is berated by a patient for wearing a body camera.

Marty Kirkby (Shaheen Jafargholi) catches Paul Pegg (Paul Popplewell) hiding something from Dylan.

Marty tries to rope Stevie into investigating Paul. (Image credit: BBC)

And Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) is stunned when she discovers her car has been stolen and Sah is missing… Will the paramedic boss join the dots before a dangerous situation turns deadly?



Lies, Camera, Reaction. What is Paul up to? (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Casualty airs on Saturday 17 September 2022 at 8.35pm on BBC One and is available on iPlayer after transmission.