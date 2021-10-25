‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Corey Brent kills again?

Corey Brent is desperate to keep his killer secret safe.

Corey Brent is desperate to keep his killer secret safe in Monday's first episode of Coronation Street (7.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Despite having confessed to Abi that he killed her son Seb Franklin in cold blood while she pointed a gun at him down in the Victorian sewers recently, Corey is still trying to maintain his innocence.

But Nina knows the truth about what Corey did that night and is still determined to prove that he is the one with Seb's blood on his hands, despite him being found not guilty in a court of law.

Having been searching for clues, Nina is thrilled to have tracked down Stu, a homeless man who has Corey's backpack, the very same bag that Corey stuffed his bloodstained clothes into and threw away the night Seb was attacked.

Nina tells Abi that they have found Corye's bloodstained clothes and handed them in to the police, and they are finally given hope that justice might be served.

Is Stu in danger from a raging Corey? (Image credit: ITV)

However, Corey is desperate to keep his secret safe and confronts Stu himself, demanding that he hands over the contents of the backpack or else.

Stu feigns ignorance, but Corey isn't having any of it... could he be forced to kill again to silence Stu for good?

Later Abi leaves Jack with Debbie, and Debbie is shocked when Jack admits that he is worried Abi is out to kill Corey. Is he right?

Elsewhere, Emma is surprised when Curtis confesses he is sitting an exam tomorrow but is worried because his medication makes it harder to concentrate. Emma decides to help by borrowing books from Aggie and helping him revise.

Is Craig about to catch Zeedan with a load of stolen cash? (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Zeedan is still in hot water with his father-in-law and when Ryan tells Alya that he saw the pair arguing, she is worried.

In Speed Daal, Zeedan stuffs a wad of Hashim's stolen cash into his rucksack as Craig approaches... is he about to get caught by the police?

Craig tells Zeedan that Alya has been in touch because she is worried Hashim is giving him a hard time. How can Zeedan talk his way out of this one.

Later, Ryan admits to Zeedan it was him who told Alya about Hashim, and reveals he did it because he is still in love with her.

Is there any way this former couple can get back on track?

Craig tells Zeedan that Alya is worried about him. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Gary reveals the council is planning to bulldoze the playing fields to make way for a new road, Maria complains to Sally who promises to find out what she can.

Gary tells Maria about the council planning to bulldoze the playgrounds. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with a hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.