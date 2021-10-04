'Coronation Street' spoilers: Abi Franklin is BACK — but what is she hiding?

Abi makes a shock return, but where has she been?

Abi Franklin makes a shock return in the first of Monday's Coronation Street episodes (7.30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Abi has been missing for weeks, and despite Kevin Webster's desperate attempts to find her, his search proved to be fruitless. So imagine his shock when he wakes up after a night on the sofa to find her standing there in the middle of the living room.

Kevin is shocked to find Abi is back. (Image credit: ITV)

Thrilled to have her home safe, Kevin is full of questions about where she's been. Abi apologises for skipping town and leaving him worried, promising that the £2000 she took from their joint account was for food and nothing else.

But while she might not have spent the cash on drugs, what did she spend it on? Is she being entirely truthful to Kevin?

Abi has got some explaining to do. (Image credit: ITV)

Imran and Toyah are thrilled when they get a call from social services to say that they are going to be fostering a four-year-old.

But will the news that they are about to embark on a new chapter in their lives force Imran to come clean about the secrets he has been hiding?

Imran confides in Adam about Sabeen's blackmail, but will he tell him the whole truth?

Imran is under pressure when social services call. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Dev is intrigued when Natasha tells him that she is thinking about buying the closed salon so that Sam can be closer to his dad.

Dev is intrigued to realises Natasha might be sticking around. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Leo calls in at the Rovers with a bunch of flowers, but as he approaches the bar he overhears Jenny telling Daisy that she is enjoying her freedom for the first time ever and is done with relationships.

Does this change things for Leo?

Leo is left feeling awkward as he arrives with a bunch of flowers. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with a hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.