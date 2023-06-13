Coronation Street spoilers: Adam Barlow is out for REVENGE!
Airs at 8:00pm on Friday 23rd June 2023 on ITV1.
Adam Barlow wants rid of Damon In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
A furious Dee-Dee finds Adam Barlow trawling through Paul’s file looking for dirt on Damon.
Meanwhile, Damon tells Nick he’s booked an appointment with the Head of the Weatherfield Market Association to discuss a potential pitch for the bistro and Adam wheedles information out of an unsuspecting Paul about the car theft scam, managing to glean info on the guy he dealt with.
Having traced Niall’s phone number, Adam meets with Niall, telling him that Damon Hay is planning to do the dirty on him and inform the police about his involvement in the car insurance scam.
Is Damon in danger?
Shona assures Max that if he’s truthful with Bec about his past, she’ll realise he’s a changed person and appreciate his honesty. Buoyed by her words Max goes to meet Bec. But when Alya gets in first, Bec confronts a mortified Max, asking him when he was planning to tell her that he’s a terrorist.
When Stu declines, Yasmeen invites Roy to a book reading at the library, much to Evelyn’s annoyance.
As Paul climbs off the bus with his shopping, his leg gives way, sending him sprawling and Bernie rushes over to help him.
Later, Bernie persuades a reluctant Paul to let her try out her crystal therapy on him.
When Roy tells Evelyn that he’s feeling a lot better and it’s time Freddie moved back home she does her best to disguise her sadness.
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
