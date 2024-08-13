Coronation Street spoilers: Alina Pop is attacked by a mystery man!

Alina Pop is alone in her room when a man barges in an attacks her in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Fiz worries that Tyrone spending time with Alina Pop could reignite their passion. Later, Alina arrives at No.9 with Dorin and explains to Tyrone that she fears she’s being watched.

As Alina readies herself for court, she’s confronted by the thug from the hotel bar who barges into her room, threatening her against giving evidence.

Will anyone rescue her before it’s too late?

DS Swain hauls Sarah in for questioning. After denying planting Lauren’s DNA in his van, Sarah urges Daniel to persuade Bethany to drop her campaign against Nathan.

Later, Daniel tells Daisy that he doesn’t trust Kit and something doesn’t sit right about Nathan’s conviction.

DS Swain questions Sarah. (Image credit: ITV)

Summoned by Dee-Dee, Emily calls at the solicitors and Dee-Dee braces herself for a tough conversation.

Dee-dee talks to Emily. (Image credit: ITV)

Rowan tells Amy that it isn’t too late to invest in the new resource centre if she changes her mind. Fed up of being left alone to run the bistro, Amy tells Nick she should have listened to Rowan and is quitting. Rowan’s delighted and arranges an upload session for Amy.

Kirk begs Craig to give his Mum another chance, while Craig urges her to tell Kirk the truth about why she lost her job.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.