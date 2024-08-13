Coronation Street spoilers: Alina Pop is attacked by a mystery man!
Airs at 8:00pm on Friday 23rd August 2024 on ITV1.
Alina Pop is alone in her room when a man barges in an attacks her in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Fiz worries that Tyrone spending time with Alina Pop could reignite their passion. Later, Alina arrives at No.9 with Dorin and explains to Tyrone that she fears she’s being watched.
As Alina readies herself for court, she’s confronted by the thug from the hotel bar who barges into her room, threatening her against giving evidence.
Will anyone rescue her before it’s too late?
DS Swain hauls Sarah in for questioning. After denying planting Lauren’s DNA in his van, Sarah urges Daniel to persuade Bethany to drop her campaign against Nathan.
Later, Daniel tells Daisy that he doesn’t trust Kit and something doesn’t sit right about Nathan’s conviction.
Summoned by Dee-Dee, Emily calls at the solicitors and Dee-Dee braces herself for a tough conversation.
Rowan tells Amy that it isn’t too late to invest in the new resource centre if she changes her mind. Fed up of being left alone to run the bistro, Amy tells Nick she should have listened to Rowan and is quitting. Rowan’s delighted and arranges an upload session for Amy.
Kirk begs Craig to give his Mum another chance, while Craig urges her to tell Kirk the truth about why she lost her job.
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
- Roy Cropper - David Neilson
- Gail Platt - Helen Worth
- David Platt - Jack P Shepherd
- Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
- Ken Barlow - Bill Roache
- Leanne Battersby - Jane Danson
- Toyah Battersby - Georgia Taylor
- Nina Lucas - Mollie Gallagher
- Fiz Stape - Jennie McAlpine
- Tyrone Dobbs - Alan Halsall
- Evelyn Plummer - Maureen Lipman
- Bernie Winter - Jane Hazelgrove
- Craig Tinker - Colson Smith
- Daisy Midgley - Charlotte Jordan
- Billy Mayhew - Daniel Brocklebank
- Chesney Brown - Sam Aston
- George Shuttleworth - Tony Maudsley
- Gary Windass - Mikey North
- Gemma Winter - Dolly-Rose Campbell
- Kirk Sutherland - Andy Whyment
- Mary Taylor - Patti Clare
- Paul Foreman - Peter Ash
- Sean Tully - Antony Cotton
- Summer Spellman - Harriet Bibby
- Tim Metcalfe - Joe Duttine
- Sally Metcalfe - Sally Dynevor
- Yasmeen Metcalfe - Shelley King
- Kevin Webster - Michael Le Vell
