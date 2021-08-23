‘Coronation Street' spoilers: Asha Alahan can't take the pressure!

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Sabeen goes on the attack as Asha Alahan take to the witness box.

In court Corey’s barrister, Sabeen, questions Nina about the reconstruction that she staged back at the scene of the crime and does her best to discredit her friends. Nina starts to lose her temper, realising that she is being painted as unreliable, and the court takes a break leaving Imran worried that she might jeopardise the case.

As the court resumes, Stefan looks at Corey, increasingly troubled by Nina’s account of what really happened on that fateful day. A nervous Asha enters the witness box and explains to the court how Corey bullied her and forced her to lie to the police. When Sabeen questions if she’s still in love with Nina, what will she say?

Asha Alahan is stunned when Sabeen questions her feelings for Nina. (Image credit: ITV)

It's Imran's turn to question Asha, suggesting Seb was murdered simply because he got in the way, Corey was in fact targeting Nina out of jealousy as Asha was in love with her and not him. Asha’s horrified at the implication it was her fault and outside sobs in a fuming Dev’s arms as he tries to comfort his daughter.

Imran thinks Laura could be a liability in court. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Kelly reveals that her Mum has offered to give evidence, explaining she stopped her from going to the police straight away and it could help her case. Imran’s unsure, aware Laura could be a liability, but what will he decide?

