Coronation Street spoilers: Betsy Swain blackmails dangerous Joel!

Joel sees red when Betsy Swain tries to blackmail him in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Joel scrolls through Betsy Swain’s social media as an oblivious Dee-Dee reckons it’s time they booked their honeymoon. Later, Joel loses his temper and drags Betsy into the ginnel after she demands £100 or she’ll blab about him picking up young girls. Is this the end for Betsy?

Fiz is floored when she bumps into Alina in Fresco’s car park, who explains she’s been called as a witness in a trial. Will she tell Tyrone his ex is back? Meanwhile, Hope visits Dr Gaddas wanting to go on the pill. She gives her condoms and urges her to talk to her family. But will Hope keep her secret to herself?

Fiz comes face to face with Alina. (Image credit: ITV)

Stu offers Mason a job as a pot washer, a decision which proves to be very unpopular. When Mason tells Betsy he’s prepared for trouble, she warns Dylan that he’d better not mess with Mason as working in a restaurant he has access to some very sharp knives.

Will Stu regret offering Mason a job? (Image credit: ITV)

When Leanne fails to offer any kind words before Toyah’s appointment, it’s left to Nick to accompany her.

With Sid’s job offer now off the table, Beth asks Carla if she can return to the factory. Will she agree?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.