Coronation Street spoilers: Betsy Swain blackmails dangerous Joel!
Airs at 8:00pm on Wednesday 7th August 2024 on ITV1.
Joel sees red when Betsy Swain tries to blackmail him in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Joel scrolls through Betsy Swain’s social media as an oblivious Dee-Dee reckons it’s time they booked their honeymoon. Later, Joel loses his temper and drags Betsy into the ginnel after she demands £100 or she’ll blab about him picking up young girls. Is this the end for Betsy?
Fiz is floored when she bumps into Alina in Fresco’s car park, who explains she’s been called as a witness in a trial. Will she tell Tyrone his ex is back? Meanwhile, Hope visits Dr Gaddas wanting to go on the pill. She gives her condoms and urges her to talk to her family. But will Hope keep her secret to herself?
Stu offers Mason a job as a pot washer, a decision which proves to be very unpopular. When Mason tells Betsy he’s prepared for trouble, she warns Dylan that he’d better not mess with Mason as working in a restaurant he has access to some very sharp knives.
When Leanne fails to offer any kind words before Toyah’s appointment, it’s left to Nick to accompany her.
With Sid’s job offer now off the table, Beth asks Carla if she can return to the factory. Will she agree?
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.
- Roy Cropper - David Neilson
- Gail Platt - Helen Worth
- David Platt - Jack P Shepherd
- Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
- Ken Barlow - Bill Roache
- Leanne Battersby - Jane Danson
- Toyah Battersby - Georgia Taylor
- Nina Lucas - Mollie Gallagher
- Fiz Stape - Jennie McAlpine
- Tyrone Dobbs - Alan Halsall
- Evelyn Plummer - Maureen Lipman
- Bernie Winter - Jane Hazelgrove
- Craig Tinker - Colson Smith
- Daisy Midgley - Charlotte Jordan
- Billy Mayhew - Daniel Brocklebank
- Chesney Brown - Sam Aston
- George Shuttleworth - Tony Maudsley
- Gary Windass - Mikey North
- Gemma Winter - Dolly-Rose Campbell
- Kirk Sutherland - Andy Whyment
- Mary Taylor - Patti Clare
- Paul Foreman - Peter Ash
- Sean Tully - Antony Cotton
- Summer Spellman - Harriet Bibby
- Tim Metcalfe - Joe Duttine
- Sally Metcalfe - Sally Dynevor
- Yasmeen Metcalfe - Shelley King
- Kevin Webster - Michael Le Vell
- Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.