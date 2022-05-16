Coronation Street spoilers: Can Kevin Webster stop Abi leaving?

Kevin Webster begs Abi to stay in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Abi gets the two fake passports and plans to travel to Costa Rica. When Kevin Webster admits that he’s never stopped loving her, she tells him that she’s leaving tomorrow and taking Alfie with her.

Abi pleads with Kevin to keep her plan a secret but he tells Debbie about Abi’s crazy plan to abduct Alfie. Debbie asserts that he has two choices, tell Imran or hope that she gets away with it.

Kevin approaches Imran in the street, but will he come clean about Abi’s plan or let her escape the street?

Will Kevin Webster keep Abi's secret? (Image credit: ITV)

Faye researches alternative therapies to HRT on the internet but Beth advises her to avoid dodgy websites and go with the HRT as the doctor knows best. Faye’s left disheartened and Craig wishes his Mum would shut up.

Beth puts her foot in it again. (Image credit: ITV)

Having secretly tipped her insulin down the sink, Summer sets off to school for her exams. As she embarks on her maths exam, her vision becomes blurred and she’s horrified to realise she’s left her diabetic kit at home.

As Summer is loaded into an ambulance, she tearfully explains to Aadi that her blood sugar level is sky high. Will she be okay?

A guy called Frank calls in the Rovers and flirts with Sean and it’s obvious he’s smitten. As Frank leaves, Jenny urges Sean to go after him. But will he agree?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8.00pm.