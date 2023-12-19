Coronation Street spoilers: Carla Connor haunted by a face from her past

Carla gets a shock when a face from her past comes back to haunt her in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

When Carla Connor reveals that she and Peter have parted company, Roy’s concerned for her. Suddenly, she announces she’s going to work from home and hurries out, almost knocking a lad called Bobby over on the factory steps.

Bobby calls at Street Cars flat and Carla buzzes him in, expecting a pizza delivery boy. When Bobby reveals that he’s Rob Donovan’s son, Carla’s completely thrown. Bobby spins Carla a sob story but Rob phones and gives Carla the real story. She agrees that Bobby can stay a few weeks, if he plays by her rules.



Craig calls at No.3 and admits that they’ve been unable to trace the burglar. Meanwhile, Joel calls at the builder’s yard and tells Ed that he’s got a wealthy client who’s looking for a decent and honest builder and he’ll put in a good word for him.

Sean and Izzy present Michael with a wendy house for Glory, explaining how they all clubbed together and bought it from a pawn shop. But Michael is surprised to realise it’s the exact same wendy house that was stolen. He tells Craig about the wendy house and Craig promises to look into it. Is the game up for Ed?



In the café, Eliza puts in her earpods and refuses to engage. Yasmeen and Alya are worried for her, knowing how upset she was when Dom failed to turn up for Christmas. Stu feels wretched and decides to call Dom, leaving a message for him telling him that Eliza is very upset and he fears he made a mistake.

Paul admits to Billy and Gemma that he’s suffering from back pain and he’s disappointed when a PA calls Moses arrives and says that he is standing in for Jim. But Moses proves a godsend as he massages Paul’s back and gets rid of the pain.



Roy spots the Porsche in the garage and realises it belongs to a customer and Cassie took it without their consent. Later, Kevin and Abi are horrified to discover a huge scratch on the car’s side panel. Cassie suggests to Kevin that perhaps Abi’s started drinking again and she scratched the Porsche whilst drunk.



Coronation Street continues on Friday.