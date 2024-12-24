Coronation Street spoilers: Carla Connor receives life-changing news!
Airs Friday 3rd January 2025 at 8.00pm on ITV1
Carla Connor gets some devastating news in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Friday 3rd January 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
After being rushed to hospital, the doctor informs a shocked Carla that the sepsis has damaged her kidney and she may need another transplant. As Ryan Connor returns from Ireland, Lisa Swain visits Carla after realising that she lied about where she was.
Lisa insists that she doesn’t appreciate being lied to and Carla makes out that she didn’t want any fuss and is on the mend. Clearly hurt by the situation, Lisa leaves her to it.
After spending the afternoon in bed with Mason Radcliffe, Betsy Swain is angry when she reads text messages on his phone from Stu Carpenter offering him a job in Germany as a trainee chef.
Betsy orders him to leave as Lisa arrives home and demands to know what's going on. Lisa catches up with Mason and shows him some photos taken at the crime scene of Becky’s death and tells him that his brothers were driving the car that hit Becky.
Mason is stunned and asks Dylan Wilson to keep a lookout for him while he searches Matty and Logan’s flat. He and Dylan arrive at the station and hand Lisa a WWII helmet that he found at their place. Could it be the evidence Lisa needs to get justice for her partner?
Meanwhile, Hope Stape and Joseph Brown film prank videos of Tyrone Dobbs after swapping the sugar on his cereal for salt and upload them to their social media accounts.
Evelyn Plummer panics when she receives a text inviting her for an interview at the university. When Evelyn heads in for her interview, she's alarmed when she bumps into Marjorie Tavistock, the woman she impersonated at the Chariot Square law lecture. Could this be the end of Evelyn's dream?
Tracy Barlow confronts Cassie Plummer over an advance she got in her wages from Ken Barlow. How will she react?
Later, Tracy tells ex Steve McDonald and daughter Amy that they need to keep an eye on Cassie while she’s in Spain, but Steve and Amy think she’s worrying about nothing.
Elsewhere, Daisy Midgeley calls in at the builder’s yard flat with a bin bag full of Bertie’s toys and explains to ex Daniel Osbourne that it’s best if she cuts ties with his son.
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
