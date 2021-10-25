‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Corey Brent ruins Abi's wedding

Is Kevin going to to be left standing at the altar on his wedding day?

Corey Brent sabotages Abi's happy ever after in Wednesday's second episode of Coronation Street (8.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's been a rocky road to the altar for Abi Franklin and Kevin Webster to say the least, but despite finding out his wife-to-be bought a gun and tried to murder her son's killer recently, Kev still wants to marry Abi.

However, the wedding is thrown into jeopardy today when Corey manages to ruin Abi's happiness once again with his evil actions.

As Jack and Kevin wait nervously at the wedding venue, Kevin is a bundle of nerves, wondering if his bride will ever show up.

However, whether or not Abi has got cold feet soon becomes the least of his worries when Nina busts into the hotel and announces she has had a call from DS Swain and they're reopening the case against Corey.

Does this mean Corey will finally be going down for killing Seb? And will Abi and Kevin manage to tie the knot?

Will Abi and Kevin tie the knot? (Image credit: ITV)

It seems there is plenty of love in the air in Weatherfield because, at the hospital, Curtis is planning a surprise for Emma.

As he plays down the seriousness of his collapse, he assures her that he just needs to rest and then he will be free to go home.

However, as soon as they're back at the flat, Emma is stunned when Curtis has a shock proposal... will she say yes?

Curtis's collapse has made him reconsider his romance with Emma. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Craig arrives and demands Maria and her fellow protesters stand to one side. But Maria is like a dog with a bone and soon offers Chris from the Gazette another exclusive story.

But she is left surprised when Phill comes out of his council meeting and offers to take Maria for a coffee, interested in what she has to say. But is all as it seems?

Maria's protest gets underway. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with a hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.