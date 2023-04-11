Coronation Street spoilers: Craig Tinker PROPOSES to Faye!

Will Craig Tinker get the answer he wants in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



Faye is torn when Jackson asks her to move down south with him as he has managed to get a new job. Her dilemma is compounded when Beth takes her to Victoria Street gardens where a small crowd has gathered, including Jackson and Miley.

Suddenly, Craig Tinker gets down on one knee, declaring his undying love for her and asks her to marry him. What will she do?

Faye has a difficult decision to make. (Image credit: ITV)

Having been told that the skin graft was successful and he’s free to go home later today, Ryan and Carla head to the canteen. However, Ryan struggles when he sees a group of nurses giggling and can’t help wondering if they’re laughing at him.

Later, a little girl runs into Ryan’s room chasing her ball and stares at his face, full of curiosity.



Stu returns from his meeting at the school and tells Yasmeen that the Head suggested Eliza might be better off in another school. Yasmeen agrees, hoping that a fresh start could be the answer.

When Stu reveals that he’s arranged an interview for her at Oakhill, Eliza admits that she’s not keen on the idea of going there and asks Sam what Weatherfield High is like. Stu relents and agrees to call Weatherfield High.

Stu tries to fix things for Eliza. (Image credit: ITV)

When Billy suggests they book a holiday and offers to pay for it, Paul does his best to appear enthusiastic. He then takes a call from his MND specialist, hoping to find out one way or the other if he’s got motor neurone disease, but when Billy returns home he quickly kills the call.

In the factory, Kirk gives Beth the cold shoulder but she assures him she’s never going to see Marco again. However, Kirk reckons it’s too little, too late.



Asha and Amy agree to organise a surprise 21st birthday party for Nina and Aaron invites himself along when he overhears them discussing it.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.