Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy Midgeley does the UNTHINKABLE!

Jenny and Carla fail to persuade Audrey to hand over Stephen’s journal. But Daisy Midgeley tells Jenny not to give up as she deserves a cut of that money for what she went through and she could buy the Rovers back. Daisy calls at the bistro and spotting all the Platts’ coats hanging up, forms a plan. Having stolen David’s keys, she lets herself into No.8. and searches frantically for the journal. But she is forced to run upstairs when Audrey arrives back. Will she be found?



With things still fraught at the Platts, Lily suggests that they introduce a ‘nice box’ like they have at school, where the kids have to write kind things about each other and place them in the box. She then announces that Audrey will read out the comments. What could possibly go wrong?



Ed bets the Christmas dinner money Serge gives him on a horse to try and pay off his payday loan.

Peter reads a letter from the hospital and surreptitiously shoves it in his pocket. When he admits to Tim that he can’t stop obsessing over Stephen’s death, Tim reckons he needs a distraction and has an idea. In the hot tub at No.4, Tim advises Peter to forget thoughts of Stephen and focus on the good things in his life. But Peter realises it’s easier said than done. Peter then confides in Tim that he’s worried his relationship with Carla has run its course as these days she’s totally preoccupied with the factory but Tim urges him not to give up. Carla returns home with a date night supper for two and suggests they watch a film. Peter’s pleased until she gets a call telling her the factory alarm is going off and heads back out.

Debbie is shocked when Crystal reveals she and Ryan are moving to Glasgow.



